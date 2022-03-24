RIT files appeal over Winters' D3 title match

ROCHESTER — One of the major advancements in the sports world over the last two decades has been video replay and how it can help right a wrong in terms of an official’s call.
Well at the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships this year, it looks like video replay was used not to correct a call on the mat but to overturn the right call and send a match to overtime.
The match was for the 157-pound Division III national championship and featured Athens grad Kaidon Winters who was competing for Rochester Institute of Technology and facing Rhode Island College’s Nathan Lackman.
After a scoreless opening period, Lackman took the bottom position looking to get an escape point, but Winters was in complete control. The former Wildcat would torment Lackman from the top position and get the Rhode Island College wrestler hit for stalling twice, which resulted in one point for Winters.
Winters decided to take top in the third and once again looked like he was in complete control, getting another stalling point at the 1:02 mark to take a 2-0 lead.
Lackman was able to earn an escape with 25 seconds left and then scored a takedown with 11 seconds left to take a 3-2 lead — although Winters had the riding time point locked up.
In the final seconds, Lackman was called for locking hands which would have given Winters the match-and-national-title-winning point. After a long review, the referees reversed the call and the wrestlers went to sudden victory.
Lackman was able to score a takedown in the overtime period to secure the win and the 157-pound national title.
The only problem is that, according to RIT head coach Jason Bovenzi, there was never any video evidence to overturn the locked hands call — and Winters should have been celebrating a national championship.
“It should have never been overturned. They are limited to what they can overturn and they need to have indisputable video evidence to overturn something. They did not have indisputable video evidence because we have the video evidence that obviously shows that they were clearly locked,” Bovenzi told the Morning Times.
“They used that as an opportunity to use video replay and the fact that there’s no transparency with what they look at to change a call that at the time they weren’t sure about. But it’s too late. Once you make the call it’s over unless you have video evidence that supports you overturning the call. They said they did and they didn’t.”
While the RIT wrestlers and staff looked at pictures and video that clearly showed Lackman’s hands locked, NCAA Wrestling National Coordinator of Officials Tim Shiels also told Bovenzi that the mat officials had no evidence to overturn the call.
“Immediately after the match I went up to the head table and spent the next hour there lobbying for Kaidon. I said I want to see the indisputable evidence that overturned this, and I showed him the pictures that I had. He said ‘I can’t look at your pictures, but what I can do is go look at the video tape that they looked at.’ He did that and came back down to me and said they didn’t have it. He said ‘they don’t even have a view that shows the lock at all,’” Bovenzi said.
For Winters, it was a confusing and difficult experience as he went from being a national champion to getting ready for overtime. And if the locked hands was never called, the Athens grad would have tried to get an escape in final seconds.
“I went over to my coach, the assistant coach, coach (Sean) Peacock, and he said like ‘Oh, he locked hands clear as day.’ I mean from the other video reviews, it is clear that he did lock hands clear as day, so it was just weird. I wouldn’t have stopped moving if there wasn’t a locking hands call because it’s like after that (locked hands call) I won the match,” he said.
Winters believes the momentum had clearly shifted after the escape, takedown and then changed call in Lackman’s favor.
“I thought I was ready for (OT). I mean I’m always optimistic and ready for a challenge, but things just didn’t work out. It also shifted the momentum in his favor because he was coming back and got that call too,” Winters said. “He got another chance to win a national title and I got my national title basically taken away in the same moment. It definitely gave him more momentum ... It’s frustrating because it happened and I feel like I would have gotten out, or had a better chance of getting out if there wasn’t locking hands.”
Bovenzi believes the officials on the mat clearly decided they didn’t want to end a national final with a locked hands call.
“That is 100 percent what I think. Maybe they weren’t sure, maybe they thought they were a little quick, whatever, but it doesn’t change the fact that: 1. the hands were locked. 2. he used the lock that he had that started on the knees and he used that lock to maintain control and dictate where the action went,” the RIT coach said. “His body starts on the right side of Kaidon, where he locks the hands, so the hands lock and then he transitions to the other side and really pulls Kaidon up off of his knees and rolls him through. So he locked and he used the lock. Whether or not the refs want to make the call, they have to make the call, they did make the call and you have to stick with the call.”
It wasn’t just Winters and the RIT coaches who thought Lackman had locked his hands.
“The other kid’s coach was telling him, ‘Yeah, you clasped your hands.’ And the kid was prepared to lose. And (the Rhode Island College coach) threw the brick because (it’s like) ‘you’ve got it and you’ve got nothing to lose so lets make sure they were locked,’” Bovenzi said.
Bovenzi understands the challenges that officials face and that in their line of work mistakes will happen, but he doesn’t feel this was a mistake on a call that could have gone either way.
“Officials, look they are human beings and they make judgement calls all the time that are just that, judgement calls, and we live with those as competitors. In this situation though, they lied. They said they had indisputable video evidence to overturn something and they lied,” said Bovenzi, who said the officials who worked the match have been disciplined by the NCAA. “That’s not a judgement call based on something that happened quickly in the match. They made the call and the only way to overturn the call is to have indisputable video evidence to support the overturning of the call and they said they did and they didn’t. That’s not OK.”
The RIT coach has asked that the NCAA not take away Lackman’s national championship but name he and Winters co-national champions.
“I don’t think they will switch the champion. There’s nothing they can do to put Kaidon back in the top spot for pictures. There’s nothing they can do to, you know, to have the joy and have the celebration that we were supposed to be having that evening. There’s no getting that back, so in my proposal I said allow that kid to be recognized as co-national champion but I need to be able to recognize my guy for what he earned which is he’s the national champ,” Bovenzi said.
Winters entered his senior season with one goal — become a national champion.
“I did absolutely everything I possibly could do this year, everything, and my goal was to be a national champion, it wasn’t anything else. I envisioned it and I was so dedicated this year and had the utmost confidence in myself that I was going to win the national championship,” he said. “When it didn’t happen it didn’t really sink in in the moment, it kind of felt surreal. The whole moment felt surreal just being on that stage (wrestling for) a national title, but it was just such a weird feeling ... And it was weird because I had won it and they took it away.”
Bovenzi spoke about Winters’ journey at RIT, which included a canceled NCAA tournament and an entire year being wiped out because of COVID.
“That’s what makes it even worse is the fact that sophomore year he’s fifth in the country, junior year he’s there ready to win and they cancel the tournament 16 hours before because of COVID. He sticks it out the whole next year (RIT wasn’t able to compete) and he comes back this year and does everything right and now something like this happens,” said Bovenzi.
While it won’t include a celebration on the mat or podium, being named national champion would be special to Winters.
“It would mean a lot to me because it’s kind of up in the air right now and it just feels so weird. I would be very happy because there’s a wall in the RIT wrestling room and there’s two other national champions and on the wall it says ‘Who’s Next?’ And I wanted to be that next guy on that wall,” Winters said. “Not just for me, but for all my teammates who wrestled me through my four years to show that our years we had some really good wrestling, and to show off all my hard work and just prove how good I really was and how hard I really worked.”
According to Bovenzi, the appeal has gone through the first two levels and they are now “waiting to hear back from the third and final level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.