WAVERLY — Four different players scored for the Waverly, as the Wolverines put together a dominant 4-0 win over Elmira-Notre Dame on Thursday night.
After both teams struggled to move the ball early, Waverly finally got a chance 13 minutes into the game when Charlie Larabee fired a shot that hit off the crossbar.
Waverly had a few more close calls before Nehemiah Anthony finally put the Wolverines up 1-0 with just under four minutes to go in the first half.
A corner kick generated several chances, and the Wolverines were forced to reset before Anthony corralled a loose ball and put it in the back of the net.
While it took most of the first half before a goal was scored, it took less than two minutes for Waverly to score in the second half.
Carter George knocked in a header to put the Wolverines up 2-0.
With just over 16 minutes left in the game, Brennan Traub took a pass that left him with a clear path to the net, and he moved the ball in for the goal.
It was just one example of a great passing performance by the Wolverines.
“It’s something that we didn’t do earlier this week, but we worked on it a lot (on Wednesday) in practice,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said. “It was really good to see that some of that stuff permeated into their brains and we were able to do it really well tonight.”
Jon Searles scored Waverly’s fourth goal with around 10 minutes remaining. He took a pass across the box from Traub and slid to poke the ball in.
It sealed a victory in which the Wolverines were the better team in all facets of the game.
Waverly outshot the Crusaders 10-4, dominated time of possession and held a four to two advantage in corner kicks.
Winning in that fashion over a division rival is even better.
“For us, Notre Dame tends to be a rivalry game. They always play us tough. They’re always dangerous. Even tonight with ten (players), we’re always nervous they’ll be a dangerous team,” Ryck said. “They always seem to come in and play us extra hard, so it was good for us to get on the up side early and be able to build on it later.”
The performance is one Ryck wants to build on moving forward.
“I was really impressed with their movement off the ball, their passing and their combination play,” he said. “I’m just really happy. I’m hoping we can keep it going, and keep building and get better at it throughout the season.”
