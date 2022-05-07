SVEC baseball falls to WG/O-M

CANDOR — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor baseball team fell 23-4 to Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour on Friday evening.
WGOM jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to an RBI single by Daniel Lewis, a two-RBI single by Ryan Willet and a sacrifice fly by Ben Heichel.
The Eagles got a run back in the bottom of the first when Devin Beach scored on an RBI groundout by Logan Jewell.
WGOM added one more run in the second inning and two in the third to lead 7-1.
The SVEC offense found a groove in the bottom of the third as the Eagles plated three runs.
Once again, Jewell reached on an error to score beach to make it 7-2.
After Nick Thomas drew a walk, SVEC’s next two runs came on a wild play,
Kameron Smith tried to check his swing, but the ball hit off the knob of his bat. He was out at first, but Jewell scored on the throw to first. The throw to try and nab Thomas at third went errant, allowing him to score, as well.
SVEC had pulled within three runs as the score was 7-4, but WGOM responded by scoring eight in the top of the fourth inning to go ahead 15-4.
The Seneca Indians then scored five runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Jewell had two RBI on the day for the Eagles, and Cody Sayre had two hits. Beach, David Vega and Hunter Harmon all had one hit.
SVEC will close out its season at home against Newark Valley at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, with the game being played at Candor High School.
Tioga 9, Groton 2
GROTON — After clinching the IAC South Small School Division title on Thursday, the Tioga baseball team completed the season sweep of Groton with a 9-2 win over the Indians on Friday.
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Gavin Godfrey hit a sacrifice bunt to bring home Max Dydynski.
Shea Bailey and Logan Roberts hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fifth to push Tioga’s lead to 3-0.
Karson Sindoni hit an RBI triple and came in to score on a Josh Reis groundout to make it 6-0 in the sixth inning.
Groton scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but Tioga responded by scoring three in the top of the seventh, as Drew Macumber had a two-RBI single and Dydynski drove in another run on a single.
Dydynski finished the day with one hit and two RBI for the Tigers, while Godfrey and Bailey each added two hits and one RBI.
Sindoni, Reis, Macumber and Roberts each had one hit and one RBI for Tioga.
Ethan Perry was the winning pitcher. He allowed four hits and two earned runs while striking out nine batters in 5 1/3 innings. Bailey allowed one hit and fanned two in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Tioga will host Greene in its final regular season game at 5 p.m. on Monday.
