The Waverly “B” team won the Northern Tier Youth Football League championship on Saturday. Team members include: Jonathan Ammerman Jr..; Liam Barton; Blake Bentley; Brayden Bentley; Bryaden Bowman; Cayden Burnett; Forrest Cole; Allen Ede; Triton Floyd; Eli Keeney; Jason Millage; Mason Phillips; Khidr Pittman; Qadr Pittman; Wyatt Sinsabaugh; Ricky Sindoni; Cooper Skovira; Grant Spiegel; Jase Stark; Roark Ward; and Caster Witman. Coaches are Ryan Skovira, Patrick Bowman, John Bowman and Rick Sindoni.
MANSFIELD — Waverly’s “B” team mowed down the competition in the Eastern Division of the Northern Tier Youth Football League and finished off the season with a 30-6 win over Canton in the league’s B division championship game on Saturday.
Brayden Bowman opened the scoring for Waverly in the first quarter with a 45-yard run.
Cooper Skovira would add a 30-yard TD run to make the score 12-0 after a quarter.
In an eventful second period, Bowman would score from 18 yards out to put his team up 18-0.
After Canton would got on the board to make it 18-6, Eli Keeney answered for Waverly from 30 yards out to end the half with Waverly up 24-6.
Waverly would get the ball to start the third quarter and drive the ball to the 10-yard line.
On first and goal, Bowman wrapped up the scoring at 30-6.
The mercy rule, which stipulates that after a team is up by 24 points no other TDs are added to the tally, would then take over.
Waverly’s Grant Spiegel would score from 35 yards out in the third quarter but with the mercy rule no points are put on the board.
