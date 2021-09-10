Towanda’s rough start could continue with a good Athens team coming to town tonight.
Athens rolled over Hanover before finding Troy to be too tough a nut to crack. Athens managed just 87 yards on the ground and 163 total yards after racking up over 300 the week before. Troy, on the other hand ran for 249 yards against the Wildcats.
Again: Run the ball and stop the run is usually a successful formula at this level.
Towanda is not Troy. The Black nights gave up over 400 yards to a healthy Sayre team in Week 1 and fell hard, 52-0, to Canton in Week 2.
Grady Flynn quarterbacks the Knights and has hit 11 of 23 passes for 148 yards with two interceptions.
Rhyan West leads the rushers for Towanda with 64 yards n 25 carries through the first two games of the season. Ri ley Vanderpool and Flynn are also options in the run game. Eilas Shrawder leads Towanda receivers with two receptions for 52 yards. Quintin Woodburn has one catch for 42 yards and a score.
Athens comes in smarting from being blanked by Troy. Athens moved the ball a little but couldn’t take advantage of those gains.
Mason Lister is the trigger man for Athens and has hit 18 of 32 passes for 213 yards, three TDs and one pick. JJ Babcock has five receptions for 59 yards and a score, Reid has six catches for 46 yards and a score and Kolson Keathley has four catches for 26 yards.
Shayne Reid leads the ground game for Athens with 102 yards and a score. Caleb Nichols and Lister have also run effectively.
