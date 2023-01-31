BEDFORD — Three Athens wrestlers would earn medals at the Thomas Automotive Tournament in Bedford over the weekend.
Athens finished in 14th place as a team in the 32-team field at Bedford High School.
Athens freshman Cooper Robinson fell in the quarterfinals at 127 pounds, but the young standout won four straight matches to take home a third-place medal.
Robinson pinned his way into the third-place match as he decked Somerset’s Deshonn Valentine in the consolation semifinals.
In the third-place bout at 127 pounds, the Athens freshman earned a hard-fought 6-4 win in overtime against Frazier’s Tyler Clark.
Athens senior Jake Courtney and junior Josh Nittinger both brought home fourth-place medals.
Courtney and Nittinger made it to the championship semifinals, but both would fall short. Courtney dropped a major decision to Clearfield’s Brady Collins at 139 pounds, while Nittinger was pinned by Somerset’s Zane Hagans at 285 pounds.
The Wildcat standouts bounced back with wins to reach the third place match before falling in the consolation finals.
Courtney earned a quick pin in the consolation semifinals before falling in overtime to Burrell’s Niko Ferra to finish fourth.
Nittinger earned a major decision to reach the third-place match. He would drop an 8-1 decision to Huntingdon’s Gunner Singleton in the medal round and had to settle for a fourth-place finish.
