Pa. elk cam up and running
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s popular Elk Cam is now up and running to allow for some elk viewing from afar this fall.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from the camera are being livestreamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer and other wildlife as well.
Elk, which in the coming weeks will ramp up activity – with bulls becoming more vocal and competing with one another for available cows – always seem to take center stage, however. And enjoying the show is just a few clicks away.
“Elk are fascinating animals and the spectacle of their bugling season draws plenty of onlookers, sometimes from hundreds of miles away,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “That same dynamic is what makes the Elk Cam so popular with viewers. And the Game Commission is proud to bring it back for yet another run.”
The livestream, which is provided by HDOnTap and made possible with the help of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, is the latest in a string of real-time wildlife-watching opportunities offered by the Game Commission.
The stream can be accessed at the home page at www.pgc.pa.govv by clicking on the Elk Cameras link provided in the “Popular Now” category.
Southern Tier Birding Trail open
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officials have announced the grand opening of the final three regions of the New York State Birding Trail, including one in the Southern Tier.
The trails highlight the state’s world-class and wide-ranging birding opportunities. The Adirondacks-North Country, Catskills, and Southern Tier segments bring the total number of birding trail locations across the state to more than 300, providing a variety of quality birding experiences for New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy.
The statewide trail network includes promoted birding locations that can be accessed by car or public transportation, providing an inclusive experience for all visitors to enjoy birds amid beautiful natural settings with little or no cost or investment in equipment.
The Southern Tier segment includes 34 locations in Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tioga counties. Birders can enjoy unique opportunities to view a wide variety of wood warblers and other forest bird species.
The New York State Birding Trail map is available at www.ibirdny.org and provides information on each site such as location, available amenities, species likely to be seen, directions, and more.
