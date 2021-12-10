Slater brothers help fuel Tioga's success

WAVERLY — Bowling is one of those lifetime sports and as such, it lends itself to having multiple members of a family involved at the same time.
For Tioga’s Dylan and Nick Slater it’s just the norm.
“I’ve always been interested since I was a little kid,” said Dylan. “I’d bowl more for fun — as a hobby, you might say.”
But then the casual interest began to get more serious.
“In fifth or sixth grade — it started back at Owego Bowl (they now call Valley Bowling Center their home house) when my neighbor’s grandfather got us in a Saturday league and it took off from there.
Dylan noted that they took a team to the state tournament and placed second his first year.
Nick’s story is basically the same.
“I always liked to watch the pros on TV when I was younger,” said Nick. “Then our neighbor’s grandfather got us into the Saturday league just for fun and do something together.”
As time went on, both got more serious about the game.
When Dylan began to get more proficient his involvement increased.
He participated in the PEPSI Youth Championships, school bowling.
“I just love it. It’s such a joy to come out here with other bowlers, other great people, enjoy time with your friends and make new friends. I’ve made so many friends in the bowling community.”
“The camaraderie in this sport is amazing,” said Pond. You see it all across the board, whether at IACs or Sectionals. I’m very proud of my team because they’re very, very much into encouraging even other teams.”
Nick also found early success.
“The next year I went up to Schenectady and placed third (in a tournament there),” said Nick, who added that his early success fueled his desire to bowl.
“I was young and didn’t know what I wanted to do. That drove me to get better and keep up with my brother, who was better from being on the school team and being able to practice so much.”
Tioga bowling coach Kathy Pond noted the Slater brothers for their sportsmanship on the lanes.
She also noted that bowling is one of only a few sports where athletes in seventh or eighth grade can participate alongside seniors.
“This is something they’ll be able to look back on years from now.”
As is always the case, the brothers compete with each other.
Nick wouldn’t call it a rivalry, though.
“I always strive to be as good or better than my brother,”
Dylan chimed in with “I’m always for setting the bar for him. My parents will bust me and say ‘he shot a 220 and you’re over here shooting a 189. Ya gotta step it up.’ We’ll compete for best of series, who can shoot better. It’s not really a rivalry. It’s friendly competition, if you will.”
Nick added that, even if they are competing with each other, the encouragement continues.
“If I have a couple of bad balls, he’ll be the first one there meeting me at the end of the lane cheering me up and doing a little coaching,” said Nick.
Dylan added, “Among the team we all try to coach each other in a way. Everyone’s helping everyone.”
“They’re great boys. Very respectful. Very driven.” said Pond. “I’m really glad to be able to coach them and have them on my team.”
Pond also mentioned that their parents (Philip and Kimberly Slater) are very supportive of their efforts.
“My father bowls 180-190,” said Dylan, who averages somewhere 205-210 range, with Nick around 185-195. “He’s always there. He’s very knowledgable and he helps me out. He gives me that ‘other’ coach. I couldn’t do this without the support of my coach, my teammates and my parents.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.