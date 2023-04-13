Lady Redskins fall to Williamson

SAYRE — Williamson started off strong, plating five first-inning runs and never trailed in a 15-7 win over Sayre in NTL softball action on Tuesday.
The Warriors were up 6-0 after adding a run in the top of the second before Sayre’s bats responded.
In the bottom of the second, Mercedez Haggerty, Olivia Thompson and Raegan Parrish opened the inning with back-to-back-to-back singles. Even though Haggerty was thrown out on the basepaths, the Redskins had something going. Meghan Flynn came through with a two-run triple and Makenna Garrison added an RBI single as Sayre cut its deficit to 6-3.
Williamson wasn’t done though, adding three runs in the fourth and another in the fifth for a 10-3 lead.
Keyed by a Kelsie Noel base knock, Sayre added a pair of runs in the sixth to make it a 10-5 game.
Although Sayre mounted a seventh-inning rally, Williamson had already scored five times in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach.
Sayre responded with a two-run seventh that included a triple by Thompson and RBI double by Parrish
For the game, Sayre rapped out 10 hits led by Garrison’s three singles. The barrage included a triple and single by Thompson, who scored twice; and the double and single by Parrish, who also scored twice.
Flynn added a triple and two runs for Sayre; Noel and Haggerty added a single each and Rylee Lantz scored a run.
Sayre will host Sullivan County at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
