DETROIT — When the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships kick off today Athens Area High School will be represented with not one, but two former Wildcats on the biggest stage in college wrestling.
Brian Courtney, a two-time state champ at Athens, will be making his second appearance at nationals for the University of Virginia, while former New York state champ and Pennsylvania state medalist AJ Burkhart is a national qualifier for the first time for Lehigh.
For Courtney, this weekend wraps up an incredible wrestling career as the Athens grad has said he will hang up his singlet following nationals.
“I’m just grateful. Grateful and excited that I get to do it, that I made it and I’m going to take advantage of every opportunity because it’s my last time,” said Courtney, who has already graduated from Virginia.
Courtney comes in as the 25th seed at 133 pounds and will face No. 8 RayVon Foley of Michigan State in the opening round today.
“(I’ll give a) disclaimer, I would probably say this no matter what my draw was but I love it,” Courtney said. “I think it’s a great draw for me and I really like where I am. I honestly have not looked too far, but just my first round match I’m feeling confident and I’m feeling ready.”
Courtney has set some lofty goals for himself as he heads to his final national tournament, but he knows no matter what happens he will walk away knowing he left it all out there.
“I mean, the goals haven’t really changed, I want to be a national champion but at the same time, like I said, I’m looking to just sell out. I’m looking to wrestle my best. I’m looking to have fun and have no regrets and I think the results will take care of themselves,” Courtney said. “Honestly, if something happens and I’m not on the podium, it’s not the end of the world. I’m just really grateful for the sport and I’m really grateful for my whole support base. I know everyone is going to love me no matter what, so I’ve already won.”
Courtney is excited to get to see his “lifelong teammate” Burkhart at nationals.
“We’ve been teammates pretty much for life just because, small town, the Valley you know. I’m super excited for him. That’s so awesome that run he went on at EIWAs. Watching I was like, ‘He’s got this, he’s got this.’ I’m excited to see him,” Courtney said.
Burkhart made an incredible run to a third-place finish at the EIWA Championships to punch his ticket to Detroit.
The Athens grad has a tough draw at 184 pounds as he will open his first national tournament with defending national champion Aaron Brooks of Penn State.
No matter what happens this week, the Athens wrestling program has plenty to be proud of with a pair of Division I national qualifiers to go along with Kaidon Winters’ second-place finish at the Division III national tournament and Gavin Bradley becoming the eighth state champion in school history last weekend.
“It’s awesome. I mean Kaidon, All-American already, national finalist, he looked great. He looked great all season and I mean that’s such a cool result for him. It’s so cool to see RIT on the big stage and Athens in some way,” Courtney said. “And then AJ going and Gavin too. Gavin the same day (as Kaidon’s run to Division III finals), won his state title which is awesome. It’s been really exciting. I mean I’ve followed Athens a lot this year because my little brother Jake is on Athens and he did really well. I was super excited to see him compete this year.”
