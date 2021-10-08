Waverly and Horseheads draw

WAVERLY — For the second time in row, the Waverly girls soccer team ended in a 0-0 tie, with Thursday’s draw coming against Horseheads.
“I felt like we dominated most of the first half, but Horseheads beat us to every ball in the second half,” Waverly coach Tara Hogan said. “Unfortunately, we just couldn’t finish it tonight. We have a knack for going into overtime. Horseheads was a formidable team and they definitely made us work for it.”
Waverly outshot Horseheads, 13-9.
Horseheads had nine corner kicks, while Waverly had zero.
Goalkeeper Lea Cole made eight saves for the Wolverines.
“She has been doing so well this season,” Hogan said. “I am amazed at how well she has stepped into this important role. She has such a natural instinct.”
Hogan also had high praise for the defense on Thursday night.
“Our defenders are the unsung heroes of our team,” she said. “We still need to work on being more of an offensive team.”
Waverly will play Spencer-Van Etten/Candor on the road tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. The game will be played at Candor High School.
Athens 5, NEB 1
ATHENS — The Athens girls soccer team bounced back from Tuesday’s close loss to Wyalusing a 5-1 over Northeast Bradford on Thursday.
Kendra Merrill opened up the scoring 10 minutes into the game, with Delaney Stedge assisting.
Hannah Walker scored her first of three goals with 13:42 remaining in the first half, and Addy Wheeler recorded the assist.
Walker scored her second goal six minutes later, this time with Mya Thompson on the helper.
The two reversed roles two minutes into the second half, with Walker assisting on a Thompson goal.
Walker’s third goal came three minutes later, this one unassisted.
Holly Towner scored the lone NEB goal with 4:41 remaining in the game, as she knocked in a ball deflected by the keeper.
Athens will travel to Troy for a match at 10 a.m. on Saturday, while NEB will face the Trojans at home at 4 p.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.