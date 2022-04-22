SAYRE — Sayre had no problems against Wellsboro as the hot bats guided the team to an 11-1 win in NTL baseball action on Thursday.
Zack Garrity hit an RBI single in the second inning to put Sayre ahead 1-0, then Brayden Horton drew a bases-loaded walk and Luke Horton hit a sacrifice fly to give his team a 3-0 lead.
Sayre added two more runs in the third inning on an RBI groundout by Dom Fabbri and an RBI double by Oakley Gorman.
Wellsboro got on the board in the top of the fourth with an RBI single off the bat of Brody Morral, but Sayre responded in the bottom of the inning.
Kannon VanDuzer hit an RBI double, and Jackson Hubbard followed with a two-run homer — his third of the season — to give Sayre an 8-1 lead.
Sayre added three more runs in the fifth inning to put the mercy rule into effect and secure the 11-1 win.
Hubbard fished the game with two hits, two RBI and three runs scored.
VanDuzer added two more hits and two RBI.
Garrity and David Northrup had a hit and RBI apiece.
Northrup was also the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and one unearned run while striking out four in the complete-game performance.
Sayre will travel south to face District IV power Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. today.
Athens 8, Williamson 2
TIOGA JUNCTION — The Athens baseball team bounced back from Wednesday’s loss against Sayre with an 8-2 win over Williamson on Thursday.
The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Caleb Nichols singled and later came in to score on a wild pitch.
In the fourth inning, Lucas Kraft drew a bases-loaded walk and Dylan Merritt hit an RBI single to put Athens ahead 3-0.
Mason Lister added another run with a sacrifice fly to score Nichols in the fifth.
Williamson cut the lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth, but Athens responded with four more runs in the top of the seventh.
Carson Smith reached on an error to score Cameron Sullivan, then Jaren Glisson reached on another error to bring in Lister and Smith.
Kraft followed with an RBI double to score Glisson and put Athens ahead 8-2.
Kraft got the win on the mound for Athens, allowing just one hit and two unearned runs while striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings. Sullivan finished out the sixth inning and Babcock pitched the seventh, and neither allowed a hit.
At the plate, Kraft finished with two hits and two RBI, along with a walk.
Lister and Merritt both had one hit and one RBI, while Nichols and Rude each added one hit.
With the win, Athens is now 5-3, and will travel to New York to face Corning at 4:30 p.m. today.
