CONKLIN —To find a comparison to the 2021 Waverly Wolverines football team, you would have to go back nine years to 2012. That was the last time the red and white finished the regular season undefeated.
However, on Friday night it did not come easy as the Wolverines had to claw their way to a win in a defensive battle over the defending Class C state champions. Waverly shook off a slow start after trailing to beat Susquehanna Valley on the road by a score of 21-14; becoming the first ever Waverly team to finish the regular season at 9-0.
“To go 9-0 and to win in this way is a very special achievement with how we did it tonight,” said Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller.
Susquehanna Valley struck first with a solid drive on its second possession, running the ball effectively down the field to take an 8-0 lead to start things off.
At the end of the quarter, Waverly would tie things up with a run-centric drive of its own. Tomasso capped things off with a three-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw.
On the next Waverly possession, in the second quarter, the Wolverines threw the ball down the field with short routes. That included a quick five-yard slant from Tomasso to Jay Pipher to give the Wolverines the lead with a 15-8 edge.
However, the road team could not keep the touchdown lead into the locker room at the half. Susquehanna Valley put together a drive lasting less than three minutes and finished it off in the end zone with a touchdown pass from Quinton Bowman to Troy Schneider.
The Wolverine defense bent, but did not break as they stopped the two-point conversion from the Sabers to keep the lead with a 15-14 edge heading into halftime,
Less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, the Wolverines put the icing on the cake with the final score of the evening. A designed run for Tomasso found him slipping in the back field. After he found his footing, he scampered 42 yards all the way to the end zone for his second rushing touchdown. The missed extra point brought the game to its final score of 21-14 in favor of the visitors for the program’s third undefeated regular season ever.
While the defense played particularly well in the second half, with a shutout in the final 24 minutes, the Wolverines did it without perhaps their two best defensive players. Running back Gage Tedesco also went down with an injury.
“We had some guys step up tonight,” added Miller. “We had DJ (Shaw) out and (Cayden) Turscik got hurt early on, so that hurt us at guard and linebacker, but we had some sophomores step up and make a big difference. They found a way to get their jobs done.”
With the victory, Waverly will now go for 10 straight when they enter the Section IV Class C semifinals next weekend. After a division championship, the Wolverines earned the chance to host a playoff game.
They will take on the 5-3 Norwich Purple Tornado with a time and date yet to be announced. Norwich fell to Watkins Glen/Odessa Montour on Friday night in a 28-6 contest. Waverly beat WG/OM earlier in the season.
“We’re going to enjoy this over the weekend, but we need to get healthy,” Miller noted. “We’ll prepare the way we always do and it’s not any different than any other game, we have to go out and play hard but the good news is we’re at home. We’ll play with whoever we have, but we still have a lot of leadership on this team and that carried us in the second half for sure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.