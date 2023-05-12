Twigg, Conklin have it covered

We’re right in the middle of spring gobbler season, so it’s a good time to clean up the desk with a few turkey-related items, and also maybe even do some laundry, mow the lawn, and take a nap.
Another cover
Retired Sayre High School art teacher/athletic director/illustrator Dana Twigg scored another Pennsylvania Game News cover in the popular publication’s May issue with his work “Wary Gobbler,” his painting of a strutting longbeard sneaking in behind a hunter making it “seven or eight” Game News covers in recent years.
And this time, he had a little help from a friend. Dave (Moose) Conklin, a seasoned turkey hunter and competition caller who competes on the national stage, served as the hunter model for the cover painting, the pair getting together ahead of the hunting season to set up the scenario.
For Twigg, it was another in a series of works for Game News, where his illustrations have graced not only covers but are sprinkled throughout every issue, including in the “Field Notes” section, where he serves as the chief illustrator for game warden tidbits from the field.
For Conklin, it may have been even more special. Back in sixth grade, he was sliding a bit in the classroom, and a parent-teacher conference revealed the source of the problem. His teacher told his mom and dad “your son spends all day reading a hunting magazine.”
“They opened my desk and is was full of Pennsylvania Game News,” Conklin recalls. “It was my favorite magazine and I couldn’t get enough of it. My dad made me walk home and I had to carry all those magazines. He loved telling that story. I can’t help but think how proud he would be of all this.”
Conklin’s spring gobbler season, to no one’s surprise, got off to a great start with a cross-country trip to Nebraska, Kansas and Kentucky. But the Keystone State opener April 29 provided one of his biggest thrills ever in the turkey woods, as he and his wife Karen doubled on longbeards.
Not kidding around
My season got off to a great start when nine-year-old Eliana Stone scored on a longbeard during Pennsylvania’s one-day youth season, and it continued on opening day of the regular season when 11-year-old Parker Bradley of Litchfield tagged a fine longbeard on a rainy, dreary Saturday.
We had a little help with this one: noted turkey callmaker Al Holbert Jr. (teamenticer.com) yielded one of his personal hunting hotspots to us for the morning, and our setup resulted in success shortly before 8 a.m. after some tense moments watching several strutters and hens. Parker’s shot was true, and we had one wet longbeard and one cold, damp, tired but very happy young hunter, who celebrated his success by downing a hefty stack of pancakes at Sam’s in downtown Athens. Al was out hunting with his wife elsewhere, and she connected on a slammer of a longbeard with an 11.5-inch beard and one-inch spurs. It was the kind of morning where Enticer’s signature “Wet One” call came in handy.
Calling competition win
North Carolina transplant and now Sayre resident Larry Owen last month made the trip up the road to Bass Pro Shops in Auburn for a National Wild Turkey Federation-sanctioned calling contest, and came home with a win in the friction division. The victory again qualified Owen for the NWTF’s Grand National Calling Championships in Nashville next year. He’ll make the trip with his Mac Turkey Calls teammate Conklin.
