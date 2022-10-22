WAVERLY — The Waverly Lady Wolverines hosted Lansing for their first-round Section IV Playoff matchup and would win a defensive battle in a penalty kick shootout to advance.
“This was a long, hard-fought, chaotic game,” Waverly Head Coach Tara Hogan said. “ I was hoping to see us play more to our strengths but we just couldn’t quite find our rhythm. Lansing came out to play, and we were caught chasing.”
Despite their offense not getting into a rhythm, their defense would keep them alive.
In between the posts, Claire Clonch would turn in a stellar performance with 13 saves and force the two teams to a shootout after 100 minutes of play.
“Claire Clonch had a phenomenal game,” Coach Hogan said. “We were neck and neck, and we had a strong feeling that we would end up in a shootout.”
In the shootout, Waverly would narrowly escape.
Kennedy Westbrook, Lauren Gorsline, and Paige Robinson would all score during the shootout.
Lansing would net two goals in the shootout — but it wasn’t enough to take down Waverly as they picked up the win and advanced to the next round of the playoffs.
Waverly would overcome being outshot on goal 15-6 on the night but would hold the edge in corners 4-3.
Waverly will now face either Susquehanna Valley at home or Owego on the road on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. depending on the winner of that contest.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.