SAYRE — Athens broke open a close game with a big second quarter, then had to hold off a fourth-quarter Sayre surge to post a 63-53 Northern Tier League win on Thursday night.
Along the way, Athens’ Mason Lister punched his ticket to the 1,000-point clubhouse. (see related story).
Sayre put together a seven-point run early in the first quarter for a 12-6 lead. Athens’ Jase Babcock drained a couple from behind the arc to tie it at 12-12, but Jackson Hubbard hit a three-ball late in the period as Sayre took a 15-12 after the first eight minutes of play.
“That’s been our nemesis,” said Athens Head Coach Jim Lister of his team’s offensive struggles in the first period. “We knew they were going to play a 2-3 zone. We have to continue to work to get better. We’re not shooting well. We have to keep working on it to fix it. Against really good teams you can’t shoot 30 percent.”
The second quarter, though, would be the Redskins’ eventual downfall. Chris Mitchell drained a pair of shots in the first minute of the second quarter — one off a Mason Lister feed and the other on an offensive rebound — and the Wildcats had a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Athens’ best glass cleaners had 14 boards and the ‘Cats grabbed 16 as a team in the period to six total for the Redskins.
Xavier Watson, who started to take over on the glass and was joined by Luke Horton and Mitchell, as Athens put together a 19-1 run before Sayre scored from the field with 43 seconds left in the half.
“Defensively, I can’t complain about anything,” said Coach Lister. “These kids have played great defense all season. The work really hard on it.”
Korey Miller had three of Athens’ five steals in the Wildcats’ run and Sayre couldn’t get the ball to drop.
“That was our big point of emphasis going into halftime,” said Sayre Head Coach Jon Ward, of his team’s first-half rebounding. He added that that his guys were boxing out initially but weren’t holding those positions long enough. “We just weren’t clearing out space.”
Athens opened the second half with a 36-18 lead and baskets by Miller, Mitchell, Horton and Lister pushed Athens’ lead to 44-18 before Will Trump scored for the Redskins off a Karter Green feed.
By the time the quarter ended, Sayre had whittled Athens’ lead to 45-31 and the comeback had begun. Zach Senese hit a basket and handed out a dime to Will Trump to get the comeback started. Then Jackson Hubbard and Nick Pellicano ended the third period with baskets.
Jim Lister said that part of the issue was that his team was trying to get Mason Lister “the hardest four points of his entire life.”
As the fourth period opened, Hubbard, Green, Zack Garrity and Hudson Trump put together an 8-0 run to cut Athens’ lead to just 45-39.
“They were on a momentum run at that point and we had to slow it down,” said coach Lister. “I think we did that in the last three or four minutes of the game.”
“They turned it up in the second half,” said Ward of his team. “They wanted to get physical and get back in it and they did. Will Trump did a great job for us in the second half and Hudson played a great game. I give those boys credit.”
Athens righted the ship and re-established a double-digit lead as the clock began to run down.
Watson led Athens with 14 points and 13 rebounds, Mitchell had 13 points and five boards. Lister — with Sayre paying him a lot of attention — had six points and 11 rebounds.
Also for Athens, Luke Horton added nine points, Miller had seven points and three steals and Babcock had a couple of big first-quarter threes for six points on the night.
Coach Lister also had praise for his counterpart, Ward.
“I want to congratulate Coach Ward,” he said. “I thought Sayre battled tonight. He’s a great young coach and he’ll do a very nice job.”
Hubbard lit the lamp for 21 points and added 11 rebounds to pace Sayre. Pellicano packaged seven points, five assists and five rebounds, Hudson Trump had six points and six boards and Green finished with eight rebounds.
Also for Sayre, Will Trump matched Senese with five points each.
Athens will host Wellsboro on Saturday in a key NTL matchup of teams with just one league loss each. Athens, 10-5 overall, is now 7-1 in league play with Wellsboro at 6-1.
Sayre, 4-6 in league play and 6-9 overall, will visit Wyalusing at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
