SPENCER — The Spencer-Van Etten volleyball team picked up a 3-0 sweep over Watkins Glen on Tuesday for their ninth win of the year.
In the sweep, S-VE would be pushed early on in the first two sets.
They would outlast Watkins Glen 26-24 in both to go up 2-0.
In the third set, they would find their stride, and put together a 25-17 victory to complete the sweep on their home floor.
Cecelia Churey led the way for S-VE with seven aces and 16 assists.
Jacqueline Brown added 13 digs, Lilyanah Doolittle recorded three kills and four blocks, Marah Cooper added two aces, 10 digs, and nine kills, Faith Brenchley had two aces, Adriena Farmer notched six digs and five kills, and Kaili Root chipped in two aces and two kills.
S-VE is back on the floor tonight at home against Candor at 6:30 p.m.
Williamson 3, Sayre 0
TIOGA JUNCTION — The Sayre Lady Redskins traveled to take on the Williamson Lady Warriors volleyball team and fell by a score of 3-0.
Sayre would struggle against the Williamson team early — dropping the first two sets by double-digit marks of 25-13 and 25-7.
The Lady Redskins put together a much better effort in the final set of play, but Williamson would ultimately come away with the victory by a score of 25-17.
Elizabeth Boyle put together a solid performance during the loss and had eight digs, five aces, and one kill.
Gabrielle Shaw notched four kills, one ace, one block, and four digs as well.
Makenna Garrison added 12 digs, Aliyah Rawlings recorded 13 digs, and Maddison Belles had eight digs, one ace, and two kills.
Sayre will finish off their season on the road against Wyalusing on Thursday at 7 p.m. as they look to pick up their first win of 2022.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.