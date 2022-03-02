NORWICH — The Waverly girls basketball team fell 52-28 to Norwich in the Section IV Class B semifinals on Tuesday, bringing an end to the Lady Wolverines’ season.
Waverly took its first and only lead of the game on a three-pointer by Kennedy Westbrook to make the score 9-6 with two minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
Norwich regained the lead a minute later and ended the first quarter up 13-11.
The Waverly offense started to struggle in the second quarter, scoring only five points, and trailed 28-16 at halftime.
The Lady Wolverines were marred by woes at the foul line, going two of 12 in the first half and 10 of 28 in the game, which left valuable points off the board.
“Free throw shooting was disastrous to say the least. That’s one of the first things I said when we went in at halftime,” Waverly coach Bob Kelly said. “Those are opportunities you have to capitalize on in games like this, being as young as we are. We have to make those plays.”
Norwich opened up the second half with back-to-back three pointers and tacked on a pair of free throws to extend its lead to 20 points early in the third quarter.
The three-pointer is a focal point of the Purple Tornado offense — they hit eight of them in the game — and Kelly did his best to try to stop it.
“We weren’t switching, that’s not what we were doing. We knew that’s what they want, that’s what their offense is all about. I thought for the most part, we did a great job defending that,” he said. “But they’re young kids — and when that stuff starts to happen — things break down, and that’s what happened.”
Once its lead eclipsed 20 points, all the momentum belonged to Norwich.
“It’s tough to battle. If you’ve ever been out there, it’s tough. You’re working your tail off and doing everything you can,” Kelly said. “(Norwich is) such a good shooting team … and if you leave any of them a speck of daylight, they’re going to knock it down.”
Emily Evans led all players with 18 points, and Cameron VanHouten added 10 more for the Purple Tornado.
Kennedy Westbrook led Waverly with nine points and Addison Westbrook had six.
Aside from the loss, Kelly did not have any complaints about the game his team played.
“Our effort was solid. We played with a lot of heart, and that’s all we can ask,” he said. “We asked them to show up with energy, be physical, play their hearts out, and good things will happen for us. We had a chance, I truly believe we had a chance. Obviously you have to make those free throws and make shots around the basket, and that didn’t happen tonight. There’s nothing to take away from the girls and how they played and the season they had.”
