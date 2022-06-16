ATHENS — The Sayre and Athens Legion Baseball teams squared off on Wednesday night, with Sayre coming out on top, 7-4.
Sayre took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Zack Garrity grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Jake Burgess.
Caleb Nichols led off the bottom of the first for Athens with a triple, and later came in to score on an RBI groundout by Cameron Sullivan.
Sayre took the lead for the final time in the second on an RBI single by Tanner Green, and a sacrifice fly by Burgess made it 3-1.
Kannon VanDuzer built on Sayre’s lead with a two-RBI double in the fourth inning. He then scored when Joey VanAllen reached on an error to make the score 6-1.
Athens closed its deficit in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Jaren Glisson, who later scored on a wild pitch to make it a 6-3 game.
VanDuzer roped another RBI double in the top of the sixth to get one of those runs back for Sayre.
Looking to rally in the bottom of the seventh, Dylan Saxon drew a walk and Caleb Fritsch crushed an RBI triple to pull Athens within three runs.
But, that was all Athens could come up with and the game concluded with a 7-4 final.
VanDuzer led the offensive output with three hits and three RBI for Sayre, and Caleb Nichols had three hits for Athens.
Fritsch, Sullivan and Glisson each had a hit and an RBI for Athens.
Brendon Cook added two hits for Sayre.
Both teams are slated to be back in action this evening, weather permitting.
Athens 9, Mansfield 4
ATHENS — Down 3-1 after two innings, Athens’ Legion erupted for eight runs over the next two innings on the way to the win over Mansfield on Tuesday.
Athens led 1-0 after an inning on a walk to Caleb Nichols, a Cam Sullivan double and a sacrifice fly RBI by Jaren Glisson.
Mansfield erased its deficit and took the lead in the second only to see Athens put four on the board in the third.
Sullivan opened with a walk and Glisson put runners on second and third with a double. An error that allowed Lucas Kraft to reach base also sent both runners home. Kraft scored on a fielder’s choice off Troy Rosenbloom’s bat and Rosenbloom later scored on a passed ball.
His team now up 5-3, Kraft fanned the side in the Mansfield fourth. His offense put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the inning on hits by Nichols, Glisson, Carson Smith and Kaiden Hyjek, a sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice.
Mansfield was limited to two hits, both allowed by Sullivan, who pitched the first two innings. All three runs he allowed were earned and he gave up three walks and struck out three. Kraft pitched the last five innings, allowing one unearned run and two walks but striking out 12.
Glisson and Hyjek had two hits each with Glisson, who had the double, adding two RBI and two runs. Hyjek had one RBI.
Sullivan added a run to his double; Nichols had two runs and a single; Kraft had three RBI and a run; Jack Cheresnowsky and Rosenbloom each had an RBI and a run; Caleb Fritch had a single; Dylan Saxon had a hit and Nick Jacob scored a run.
