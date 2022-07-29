ATHENS — In the days leading up to the start of Little League’s district playoffs, the 9-11 year old All-Star teams from Aston Middletown and East Side met for a scrimmage.
The two Little Leagues are only about 25 miles apart and their coaches wanted to get their teams some strong competition before the postseason started. It turned out to not only be a good warmup for both squads — it was a preview of the 2022 state championship game.
Aston Middletown and East Side met in Friday’s Pennsylvania 9-11 year old state final at Athens Little League — and they put on a show for a large crowd.
In the end it would be the All-Stars from Middletown who took home the championship banner as they scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to walk off with a 2-1 win over East Side.
The win ended an incredible state tournament run for Middletown which started with an opening loss before they went on to win six straight games — including a win over East Side on Thursday to force Friday’s winner-take-all championship game.
In what was the ultimate pitchers’ duel throughout most of the game, East Side would finally strike first in the top of the fifth on Friday afternoon.
Mason Canuso walked with one out and moved to second on a single by Jack Blane. After a strikeout by Middletown pitcher Joey Thompson, Canuso would score when Callum Stoltzfus hit a ball off the glove of the pitcher and the throw to second would go into the outfield.
In a game where both teams struggled to get going offensively against strong pitching, that one run could have easily been enough for East Side.
Middletown was unable to scratch anything across in their half of the fifth, but after relier pitcher Luke Fulker set East Side down in the top of the sixth, it would be the AMLL All-Stars last chance at the plate to make some magic happen.
And the boys from Middletown would get the job done.
Shaun Barry led things off with a double and Brayden Myers would follow with a walk before Colin Dailey was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Hunter Kass came through with a game-tying single that scored Barry and kept the bases loaded with no outs.
After a pop out held all runners at their base, Thompson came to the plate looking to win it for his team.
Thompson smacked a single into the outfield and pinch runner Luke Williams scampered home — and the celebration was on.
“It was amazing. I mean I was a little nervous, but it was fun because the bases were loaded, one out and you just do what you have to do,” Thompson said.
Thompson said that he had a pre-game talk with his dad about the same exact situation that he faced in the bottom of the sixth.
“Before the game with my dad I talked about it. I was like ‘what happens if it’s bases loaded and I’m up?’ And he’s like ‘just go up there and hit the ball,’ and that’s what I did,” Thompson said.
Luke Fulker was confident that the AMLL All-Stars would come through in the end.
“We’re a tough team and we can handle it,” said Luke Fulker, who knew his friend Joey Thompson would come up with the big hit. “He’s a good hitter and he was like 3-for-3 today.”
Aston Middletown manager Chuck Fulker credited Barry with starting the game-winning rally.
“I tell you what, Shaun Barry was big hitting that double and putting somebody in scoring position right away,” he said. “I figured we were at least going to tie it. We got some really good at-bats there. Colin got hit, got on base, loaded them up and I tell you what, Joey came through.”
The Middletown manager told his player to jump on the first good pitch he saw.
“I told Joey if you get a strike, you hit it. He asked me if he should take the first pitch and I said, ‘Joey, you get a strike, you barrel that,’” said coach Fulker on his message to Thompson before his big hit.
Thompson went 3-for-4 on the day with one big RBI to lead Middletown.
Antonio Giancroce, Fulker, Austin Younger, Barry, Myers and Kass had the other hits for Middletown.
On the mound, Thompson went the first 4 2/3 innings with six strikeouts, while allowing just one run on four hits. Fulker came on and closed the door for Middletown with one strikeout and just one hit allowed in 1 1/3 innings of work.
For East Side, Stoltzfus had one hit and one RBI and Michael Timko had two hits to lead the way. Conor Gee also had a hit for the team from West Chester.
Pierce Villano started on the hill for East Side and allowed no runs on three hits in two innings of work. Blane came on in relief and had one strikeout, while allowing two runs on six hits.
East Side manager Gary Canuso was proud of his team’s effort.
“Two good teams. This is the game that we wanted. We knew it was going to be a one or two run game,” coach Canuso said. “We had the pitchers to do it. Pierce Villano did everything we asked him to do today and Jack Blane came in and did exactly what we asked him to do. It just so happened that we had one ball bounce the wrong way and they are a good team and good teams take advantage of that.”
The East Side All-Stars’ run to the state final started with that scrimmage against the 2021 state champions of the 8-10 year old division — the Aston Middletown All-Stars.
“We wanted to get a feel for what it’s like to play one of the best teams in the state,” coach Canuso said. “It was the best experience for us because we were prepared. We were prepared for this game and we knew what we (were facing) and it got us to the sixth inning — and we’ll be back.”
Coach Fulker praised the boys from East Side and said they raised their game from the time they scrimmaged his team before districts.
“I give that team a lot of credit. We scrimmaged them a couple months ago and we did really well against them. I tell you what, they came with a different team. They played us really tight. They have really good kids on that team,” Fulker said.
For Gary Canuso, it was a state final that featured teams from two places he is very familiar with.
“Aston Middletown is 26 miles (from West Chester). My family and my wife’s family both grew up in Aston. My dad was an Aston Middletown Little Leaguer himself. I used to live in Aston myself, I got married in Media and had a house in Middletown, so we are very familiar with the town. It’s good to see that southeastern baseball is really strong,” Canuso said.
Canuso said it was not a surprise to see such a great game in the state final — it’s what baseball in southeast Pennsylvania is all about.
“You know you are going to get kids that are hungry to play baseball. Hard baseball, every inning, a lot of heart and a lot of fun. These guys are fun to watch, they are fun to play against and these are the games you want,” said Canuso.
