WATKINS GLEN — The Waverly girls cross country team took first place at the Watkins Glen State Park 5K course on Tuesday with a team score of 38.
Waverly was paced by three top-five finishes with Harper Minekerr leading the way with a second-place finish with a time of 24:16.83.
Finishing right behind in third place was Eliz Vaughn, who clocked in a time of 25:10,12 while Mackenzie Chamberlin took fifth overall with a time of 26:10.83.
Waverly would also get a 12th-place finish from Haylie Davenport (31:13.57) and a 16th-place finish from Ally Barrett (33:27.86) to round out their first-place finish as a team.
The Tioga girls would finish as a team with an incomplete due to a lack of runners, and would only have one runner competing in Brooke Delmage, who took 15th place with a time of 33:09.77.
Notre Dame’s Piper Young would take the top spot during the meet with a commanding win by over one minute, finishing in 23:04.89.
Edison would claim second-place with a team score of 42, while Notre Dame and Watkins Glen also finished with an incomplete on the day.
On the boys’ side of the action, both Tioga and Waverly would finish with incomplete team scores but Tioga’s Thomas Ward would turn in a strong performance with a time of 21:40.28, which was good for second place overall.
Tioga’s Andrew Earley would also put together a top-five finish on the Watkins Glen course and finish in fifth place with a time of 22:43.08.
Owen Searer would take 11th place (26:06.37) to finish off a solid day for the three Tioga runners.
For the Wolverines, they would only have one runner in attendance in Brandon Dekay, who finished in 15th place with a time of 27:13.73.
Watkins Glen runner Aidan Maphes would take the top spot in the event with a time of 20:53.67.
Edison took first place as a team with a score of 52.
Every other team competing would receive an incomplete score due to lack of runners.
Both teams will be back in action on Saturday at 8 a.m. as they travel to Notre Dame for the Notre Dame Crusader Clash.
