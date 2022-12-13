ATHENS — The Athens boys basketball team cruised to their third win of the 2022 season in a 86-27 demolition of the Williamson Warriors on Monday night.
The Wildcats’ defense put together an impressive first-half performance — holding Williamson to just 14 total points while mirroring their performance on offense with 49.
Athens came out in the second half continuing to dominate with another 25-point frame before pulling their starters with the game well in hand as they cruised to a 37-13 advantage in the second half.
In the win, Athens would get another big night from Mason Lister — who netted a game-high 25 points for his third-straight 20-point outing.
He shot 12 of 14 from the field with six boards, four assists, three steals, and one block.
Luke Horton also had a strong night, scoring 14 points to go with four assists, while Chris Mitchell added 12 points and five rebounds.
Kolsen Keathley scored nine points with two steals, Jase Babock added six points, and Xavier Watson had a strong all-around night with six points, four steals, one block, three assists, and three rebounds.
Athens had 11 players score points during the victory.
As a team, the Wildcats would shoot 87.8% from the field and force 20 turnovers in the effort.
Athens will look to continue their strong 3-1 start to the year when they take on NP-Liberty on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Waverly 62, Watkins Glen 40
WATKINS GLEN — The Waverly Wolverines basketball team picked up a road win over Watkins Glen by a score of 62-40.
Waverly’s Joey Tomasso led the Wolverines in scoring — pouring in 33 points on the night. The junior standout also had four rebounds, four steals and two assists in the win.
Jake VanHouten added nine points and 12 rebounds, while Jay Pipher chipped in seven points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Isaiah Bretz finished with five points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Hogan Shaw had four points in the win.
The Wolverines played stellar defense as they held Watkins Glen standout Jacob Yontz to 12 points — well below his average of 25 points per contest.
The Waverly unit will be back on the floor at home on Friday when they host Notre Dame at 7 p.m.
