WATKINS GLEN— The Waverly girls’ swim team captured fourth place at the IAC Championships on Saturday with Mira Kittle continuing her rampant 2022 season winning two events and breaking her school record in the 100-yard backstroke once again.
Waverly would finish fourth in points with 268.
Watkins Glen/Odessa Montour (484) finished first, Dryden (349) took second, and Lansing (283) finished third.
Kittle took home two golds during the league meet with a win in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.18) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.85) and recorded another personal-best time.
With her time at the IAC Championships, Kittle now ranks 16th in the state for the event.
She was also part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that also included Sophia DeSisti, Lauryn Welles, and Sophia Lee who claimed second place on the day.
They would finish with a time of 1:46.86 — good for fourth best in program history.
The same team would also take second place in the 400-yard freestyle relay — posting a time of 4:03.83.
In diving, Josie VanDyke would also take home a top finish with 313 points that landed her fourth in program history.
DeSisti would also notch a third-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.45 — a personal best.
Waverly would see personal best days from several swimmers including Sophie Williams (2:43.86) and Isabella Root (3:00.09) in the 200-yard freestyle,
Abbey Knolles (30.28), Brinn Cooney (31.73), Lee (27.51), Welles (27.81) in the 50-yard freestyle, Vada Harmon (1:28.54) in the 100-yard butterfly, as well as Pauleena Neri (1:19.93), Abbey Knolles (1:11.48), and Cooney (1:13.35) in the 100-yard freestyle.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Williams (7:14.09) notched another personal best. Neri (1:35.79), Root (1:37.87), and Sydney Rosenbloom (1:26.77) all had best times in the 100-yard backstroke, and in the 100-yard breaststroke Kennedy Cole (1:49.55), Harmon (1:48.46), and Welles (1:24.64).
The Waverly girls will be back in the water on Nov. 2 when they compete in the Section IV preliminaries at 4 p.m.
