WATKINS GLEN — The Waverly baseball team wrapped up the IAC Large School South title on Friday when they beat Schuyler in the opening game of a doubleheader.
The Wolverines would also go on to win the second game of the twin bill to finish the regular season unbeaten in league play.
Waverly 7, Schuyler 2
The Wolverines scored five runs in the first inning on their way to a win over the Storm.
Matthias Welles went 2-for-3 in the game with a home run, two RBI and one run scored to lead Waverly.
Sean Bubniak and Jay Pipher both added doubles, while Joey Tomasso, Bryce Bailey, Ty Beeman and Jake VanHouten also had hits in the win.
Bubniak and Beeman both had two RBI for the Wolverines.
Beeman went the distance on the mound, striking out six while giving up two runs on two hits and four walks in five innings of work.
Waverly 4, Schuyler 3
After both teams scored three runs in the first, the Wolverines got the winning run in the top of the seventh to secure the win.
Tomasso smacked an RBI double in the seventh to drive in Pipher and give the Wolverines the victory.
Welles had two singles, while Beeman had a three-run double in the first inning for Waverly.
Also for the Wolverines, VanHouten had a single in the win.
Ronin Ault and Pipher had stellar performances on the mound in relief. Ault went 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and three hits allowed. Pipher got the win as he went three innings and struck out eight while allowing just one hit.
Monday
Montoursville 2, Waverly 1
MONTOURSVILLE — The visiting Wolverines scored a run in the top of the fourth to take a 1-0 lead, but Montoursville responded with one in the bottom half and then added another in the sixth to take the win.
Bailey had a pair of hits, including an RBI double, to lead the Wolverines.
Tomasso had the only other hit for Waverly, which was held to just three hits in the loss.
On the mound, Bubniak got the start and gave up one run on six hits while striking out three in 3 2/3 innings of work. Pipher closed things out as he struck out four, while allowing one run on four hits and three walks.
Waverly will play Trumansburg in the IAC Large School championship game on Friday at 3 p.m. at Wells College.
