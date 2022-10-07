WAVERLY – The undefeated Waverly Wolverines will face off against one of their biggest tests of the 2022 season tonight as they host the 3-1 Susquehanna Valley Sabres.
Through five games this season, the Wolverines have been an offensive juggernaut.
They have scored at will and racked up a massive amount of yards on both the ground and passing.
Joey Tomasso has proven to be one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the area — racking up nearly 1,200 yards passing (236 per game) and has thrown 13 touchdowns already this season.
Tomasso has shown incredible chemistry with receiver Jay Pipher, who has racked up 583 yards and six touchdowns on just 27 receptions and is a threat to score every time he touches the ball.
They also have gotten strong production from Carter George, who has three touchdowns, and 215 yards on 14 receptions so far this season.
Tomasso has also been productive on the ground where he has 123 yards and two touchdowns.
The run game for Waverly has a stable of capable backs — with five runners over 100 yards — and is led by Gage Tedesco in yards with 194 and touchdowns with four.
Altogether, Waverly has over 900 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.
They face a defense that has been solid so far this year, allowing just 22 points per game, and have held opponents under 20 twice this season.
The Sabres defense has relied on creating turnovers — which they have forced 13 on the season — and their defensive anchor has been Quinton Bowman who has 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one interception, and two fumble recoveries.
Bowman also leads the offense for the Sabres, as the quarterback has passed for 408 of their 563 passing yards and has four touchdowns through the air.
The Sabres also have a stable of backs that they rely on, with six rushers recording double-digit carries this season.
Their top rushers have been John Cortese — who has 183 yards and one touchdown — and Anthony Dirosa — who has 169 yards and three touchdowns.
They will face a stalwart Waverly defense that allows only 16 points per defense and has allowed 14 points or less in all but one contest this season.
The defense has been led by their front seven, and Connor Stotler has been a tackling machine racking up 57 tackles on the year.
They also have gotten 47 tackles from Ty Beeman and the unit has been prolific in forcing turnovers — racking up nine interceptions (nine different players have one pick), and recovering four fumbles.
The teams share just one common opponent in Newark Valley where Waverly won 52-34 and the Sabres squeaked out a 25-22 victory.
Last season when the two teams matched up, Waverly came away with a 21-14 win in an extremely competitive matchup.
The contest will begin at 7 p.m. tonight in Waverly.
Sidney at Tioga
TIOGA — The Tioga Tigers football team will look to continue their current 17-game win streak on Friday when they host the 1-3 Sidney Warriors.
The defending State Champs came into the game a perfect 5-0 after handing Walton their first loss of the year in a 54-14 blowout last week.
On the other end, Sidney is coming off their first win of the season over Deposit Hancock where they came away with a 33-8 victory.
The Tigers’ offense has scored at will this season, posting at least 50 points in their previous three games, and are currently averaging 49 points per contest.
The run game has been the engine of the offense, with over 1,300 yards on the ground with over 260 rush yards per game.
They currently have four rushers over 100 yards with Drew Macumber leading the way with 399 yards and seven touchdowns this year and averages over 10 yards per attempt.
Right behind Macumber is Ousmane Duncanson who has amassed 331 yards on the ground with a team-high nine rushing scores while averaging just under 14 yards per rush.
Logan Bellis has 119 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as well.
The third leading rusher for Tioga is their quarterback, Caden Bellis, who has 216 yards on the ground to go with his 558 passing yards and has tallied 10 total touchdowns on the year.
Caden has sprayed the ball around this year with completions to nine different receivers.
His top two targets have been Evan Sickler — who has 11 catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns — and Valentino Rossi, who has 10 catches for 247 yards and five touchdowns.
They face a defense that has allowed over 40 points in half of their games this season.
Sidney has been a primarily run-heavy team — racking up 685 yards on the ground — and has an average of 5.6 yards per carry.
Their top runner is quarterback Dylan Easton who has 285 yards on the ground with three touchdowns and also has 284 yards passing with two touchdowns as well.
Easton has accounted for all but one of the Warrior’s touchdowns this season.
Their top running back is Chris Moreno, who has 191 yards this season.
The Sidney offense will have a tough matchup against a stingy defense in Tioga, who has allowed just eight touchdowns this season and held opponents under 10 points three times — with only one opponent cracking 20 this season.
The Tioga defense has been paced by Caden Bellis who has 55 tackles with four for a loss — and Duncanson who has 51 tackles — three for a loss.
Tioga also has forced seven turnovers this season, while Sidney has the same amount of turnovers forced this year.
Though the Sidney defense has struggled in spots this year, they have an anchor on defense in Trevor Harrington who has a team-high 38 tackles and six sacks on the season.
The two teams share no common opponents this season, but last year Tioga blew Sidney out in their season opener by a score of 56-3.
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. in Tioga tonight.
Athens at NP-Mansfield
BLOSSBURG – The Athens Wildcats will take their 4-2 record on the road tonight to take on the NP-Mansfield Panthers who are coming off their first win of the 2022 season.
Athens is coming off a big Homecoming win that saw them shutout the visiting Towanda Black Knights by a score of 34-0 — with 27 of those points coming in the second half.
They will look to keep their momentum rolling forward as they take on a struggling squad in Mansfield whose only win comes against the winless Cowanesque Valley Indians.
The Athens offense has been one of the most balanced in the Northern Tier League.
They have amassed over 1,700 yards of total offense in 2022 — with 938 through the air and 780 on the ground — and face an opponent who has allowed 30 or more points in all but one game this season.
The passing attack is led by senior Mason Lister who has completed nearly 60% of his passes for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns — both good for second in the NTL.
Lister also has 120 yards on the ground with two touchdowns.
The bell-cow back for the Wildcats has been Caleb Nichols who has racked up 441 yards and seven touchdowns at a clip of 6.1 yards per attempt.
He will be facing a defense that has been gashed throughout the year and allowed over 200 yards four times and over 300 yards twice — meaning Nichols should find room to work in the matchup.
The X-factor for the Wildcats’ offense and special teams has been senior Luke Horton, who has done it all for the Wildcats this season.
Horton has been the top receiver — catching 18 balls for 301 yards and six touchdowns — while also being a homerun threat on special teams.
He has an average of over 16 yards per return and had a touchdown last week.
Their other top pass catchers have been Xavier Watson who has 12 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns, Josh Martin who’s caught 14 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown, and Nichols who has seven catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
The Mansfield offense has struggled to put up points this season — averaging just over 19 per game — and has topped the 20-point mark just twice in six games.
Their best performance was last week when they pummeled CV 40-15 for their first victory.
Karson Dominick has been their top weapon on offense and has tossed for 837 yards and six touchdowns this season through the air and three on the ground.
On the ground, Kohen Lehman has taken a lion’s share of the carries and has 554 yards and four touchdowns and averages just under six yards per attempt.
Dominick has done a great job of spreading the ball around this season and has four players with over 10 catches.
Sammy Lawrence has secured 16 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns, Alex Davis has 16 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown, Cooper Shaw has 16 catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and Lehman has 12 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown.
They will face the Wildcat defense that has allowed just 14 points per game and has two shutouts this season.
The defense has been led by Martin — who has 50 tackles and two for loss — and Brandon Jennings — who has a team-high 54 tackles.
The Wildcats have also forced 10 turnovers and blocked five kicks on the year.
The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Island Park in Blossburg.
Bainbridge-Guilford at SVEC
CANDOR — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles will host the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats tonight with both teams vying for their second win of the year.
Both teams have struggled throughout the year, and the Bobcats just picked up their first win of the year last week against Harpursville/Afton by a score of 21-7.
It was the first game of the season that the Bobcats scored more than twice in a game, and their offense has struggled to find the end zone this season, scoring just six offensive touchdowns on the year.
They are led by Damon Seymour on the ground who has 174 yards and a touchdown and Nolan Hawkins — who has 100 yards rushing with three touchdowns and 151 yards passing with one touchdown.
The SVEC team is coming off a disappointing loss to Delhi by a score of 49-0, but their offense has shown flashes of being able to score in bunches this year.
They have two games this season where they scored 30 or more points and in their one victory this season they beat Sidney 48-26 and scored seven touchdowns — more than the Bobcats have all season.
SVEC has gotten solid play from quarterback Jacek Teriburry who has been the leader in the passing game and the running game — with 305 yards passing and 187 yards rushing — and will be needed to produce against a team who has proven to give up points.
They will also look to their top receiving threat Hunter Harmon to carve up the defense, as he big tight end has torched teams this season for over 200 yards already.
The Bobcats have allowed 40 points per game and have allowed over 50 points twice this season.
SVEC will need to tighten up things on defense, as they have allowed over 25 points in each of their past four games and allow an average of 36 points per contest.
The two teams share no common opponents on the year and both will look to capture their second win of the year.
The game will begin at 7 p.m. in Candor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.