Babcock, Mitchell headline local NTL Large School All-Stars

A total of five Athens players were named to the Northern Tier League Large School All-Star team in recent voting by league coaches, two of whom picked up All-League honors.
The large schools and small schools have their own All-Star teams, but there are a handful of awards that are league wide and Athens hauled in two of those.
An Elmira College-bound senior, JJ Babcock was named the Offensive Player of the Year after averaging 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.4 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game. He shot 51.6 percent. Babcock graduates with 1,175 points, 538 rebounds, and 292 assists.
Babcock’s teammate Chris Mitchell, a junior, took home Sixth Man of the Year honors. Mitchell averaged 3.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game but took home the award for constant energy, willingness to take the charge and his defensive work in the block.
Troy senior standout Ty Barrett was named the Player of the Year, Canton senior was the Defensive Player of the Year and Wyalusing’s Brent Keyes is the Coach of the Year.
Athens’ junior Mason Lister was named to the Large School first team after averaging 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
Also from Athens, senior Tucker Brown was a first-team selection after averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.
Joining the Athens contingent on the first team are Troy seniors Mason Imbt and Ethan VanNoy; Wellsboro junior Connor Adams; and North Penn/Mansfield junior Brody Burleigh.
Athens senior Nalen Carling leads off the Large School second team after posting averages of 9.6 points 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.6 assists.
Joining Carling on the second team are Towanda senior Dante Ottaviani; Wellsboro seniors Liam Manning and Darryn Callahan along with junior teammate Peyton McClure; and North Penn/Mansfield sophomore Karson Dominick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.