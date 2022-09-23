TROY — The Athens Wildcats and Troy Trojans will square off in what is perhaps the most important matchup for both teams so far this season.
Troy enters tonight’s game with a 4-0 record, while Athens is 3-1 and riding a three-game win streak.
The two teams have one common opponent thus far in Wyalusing, and both teams won that matchup.
Tonight’s matchup will feature some of the premiere players in the NTL.
Athens quarterback Mason Lister is second in the league with 612 passing yards and 10 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Troy running back Clayton Smith leads the NTL in rushing yards with 553 and has scored eight touchdowns.
The Trojan defense, which has been stellar so far this season, will face a tough task in stopping the Athens passing attack.
Luke Horton leads the Wildcats with 189 yards and four touchdowns — both second in the league — and also leads the NTL with 12 receptions.
Xavier Watson has 140 receiving yards and two scores on nine receptions, and Caleb Nichols has added 124 yards and two scores.
Nichols is also the lead back for the Wildcats, with 279 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
He is supported in the backfield by Kolsen Keathley, who has one TD and 103 yards on 13 carries.
Lister has added 89 yards and two scores on the ground.
Joining Smith in the Troy backfield are Charles Oldroyd, who has run for 209 yards and a touchdown, and Kael Millard with 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Troy quarterback Evan Woodward is another important part of the ground game with 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Through the air, Woodward has completed six of 12 passes for 61 yards and one touchdown, a 21-yarder to Cameron Harwick.
Justice Chimics leads the Trojans with three receptions and 40 yards.
Kickoff for tonight’s pivotal game is set for 7 p.m. at Alparon Park.
Cowanesque Valley at Waverly
WAVERLY — The Waverly Wolverines will host Cowanesque Valley from Pennsylvania’s District IV tonight in a crossover game.
CV was originally supposed to play Sayre and Waverly had an open date, so the two teams agreed to the matchup.
The Wolverines enter tonight’s game with a 3-0 record, and CV is 0-4.
So far this season, Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso has completed 42 of 67 passes for 634 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions.
His primary target has been Jay Pipher, who has hauled in 18 receptions for 343 yards and four touchdowns.
Pipher has also shown that he can be a threat on the ground after breaking a long touchdown run in Week Three against Newark Valley. He has rushed for 182 yards and two scores on eight carries.
Waverly’s primary back is Gage Tedesco, who has carried the ball 22 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
In total, the Wolverines offense has racked up 1,283 yards this season, an average of 427 yards per game.
The CV offense has run through Fletcher Good. Through four games, he has run for 404 yards and three touchdowns on 45 attempts.
Good is also a receiving threat, and leads the team with six catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
Tim Freeman has also contributed to CV’s ground game with 185 yards and two scores on 41 attempts.
CV quarterback Graham Hess has completed 10 of 23 passes for 189 yards and two scores — both to Good.
Kickoff for tonight’s game at Memorial Stadium is slated for 7 p.m.
Tioga at Bainbridge-Guilford
BAINBRIDGE — The 3-0 Tioga Tigers will look to extend their winning streak to 16 games when they travel to face Bainbridge-Guilford tonight.
Tioga won last year’s matchup against the Bobcats, 61-8.
B-G enters tonight’s game with an 0-2 record, and has been outscored 85-17.
Meanwhile, Tioga has outscored its opponents 136-33.
The Tigers have passed the ball a bit more in 2022, but their offense remains primarily run-based.
Drew Macumber leads the team with 200 rushing yards and five touchdowns so far this season.
Ousmane Duncanson has added five more touchdowns and 162 yards on 15 carries, while Brennan Sindoni has run for three touchdowns and 66 yards on 11 attempts.
Quarterback Caden Bellis also remains a threat to run the ball, and has done so 21 times for 135 yards and one TD.
Through the air, Bellis is 23 of 39 for 324 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
Evan Sickler leads the Tigers with 10 catches for 114 yards and one touchdown, while Valentino Rossi has 104 yards and one score on five receptions.
Karson Sindoni has contributed 62 yards and one TD on four catches.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m.
SVEC at Walton
WALTON — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles face a tough opponent when they take on 2-0 Walton tomorrow afternoon.
SVEC is 1-2 so far this season, with its first win coming last week against Sidney.
The Warriors scored 56 points in Week One and 54 in Week Two, and allowed 32 total points in those two games.
SVEC quarterback Jacek Teribury had a breakout game against Sidney, rushing for 175 yards and five touchdowns in the win.
Pavel Jofre also hit his stride against Sidney with over 100 yards and a score.
Karson Kenville, Parker Robinson and Kameron Smith have also contributed to the SVEC ground game.
Hunter Harmon is the team’s leading receiver with 179 yards and one touchdown on 10 receptions.
Walton quarterback Ransom Dutcher has thrown for 398 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions so far this season.
His favorite target has been tight end Colby Phraner, who has four catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
Anthony McClennon leads the Walton rushing attack with 134 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries, while Kamrin Stanton has run for 87 yards and scored three times.
Tomorrow’s game will kick off at 1:30 p.m.
