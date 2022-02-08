Times Doubles down to Round of 16

WAVERLY — In bowling, a 300 is perfection.
That’s the goal of any serious bowler, true, but in the Morning Times Doubles Shootout, it doesn’t guarantee a win.
There were three perfect games rolled in the tournament this weekend but only one was by a bowler on a winning team.
Saturday’s Round of 64 head-to-head matches produced a bevy of strong performances and even a 300.
Unfortunately for Mike Cole, who had a 300 as part of a 757 in his team’s match on Saturday, he and teammate Blair Leary fell to Ryan Nelson and Josh Wood (733), 1,397-1,338.
Glenn Fassett threw a 278 in a 767 to lead his team to the highest score on Saturday as he and teammate Jason Wheeler finished with a 1,446 to top the team of Dan Erickeon and Andy Erickson’s 1,270. That 176-pin margin was also the biggest margin of victory in the Round of 64 matches.
In other big wins, Robert French and Charlie Jenkins topped Tom Werkheiser and John Johnson 1,311-1,151 (160); Nick Peterson and Will Allen (739) downed Liz and Bob Gould 1,401-1,253 (146); and the team of Don Stafford and Rosie Griffin downed Jennifer Perry and Bobby Benjamin 1,432-1,291 (141).
As usual, though, the head-to-head format made for some very competitive matches.
Shelly and Jim Bosket had a solid 1,341 to take out the team of Glen Owen and Willie Keeney by just three pins. The Owen-Keeney team get’s our headache award because their 1,338 would have beaten 12 other teams on Saturday.
The team of John and James Manning also took a narrow win, topping Jerry Arnold and Steve Chaffee 1,330-1,322.
The next closest win, had it gone the other way, would have eliminated a guy who had his first career 300 on Sunday. But as it was, Chris Apgar and Clair Benson downed Dave Sherman and Scott Estes 1,342-1,330.
Other top performances were turned in by Chris Vanderpool with a 270, a 267 and a 793, the highest series of the weekend. He and teammate Jack Sible beat Jeremy Yeakel and Jared Joseph, the latter of whom had a 278 and a 762
For other winning teams on Saturday, Charlie Dykins led his team with Becky Waltman to a win with a 761; Josh Wood had a 739 to lead the way for teammate Logan Shadduck in a win; and Dustin Wright had a 703 to lead the way to a win with teammate Haley Simons.
For the ladies, Cheryl Rice had the best day in a win with a 678; Shelly Bosket had a 603; and Ashley Sherman rolled a 602.
Turning to the other side of the ledger, Keeney had a 287 and 745 in defeat; Jeff Robinson’s 266 and 726 couldn’t get his team over the hump; and Adam Murphy had a 276 in a defeat.
Sunday is when the tourney really began to get serious, as matches that day determined who would be in the Sweet 16.
In Sunday’s Round or 32, most of the big scores were on the winners’ side. Headlining that was Chris Apgar, who rolled his first career 300. Apgar finished with a 720 and, with partner Clair Benson, topped Allen Dade and Will Houseknecht 1,422-1,181. The 241-pin margin is the most of the tourney to date.
The biggest score for a team in the 2022 tournament was set Sunday when the team of Kyle Cornish and RJ Fields posted a 1,583. Both topped the 700-pin mark as Fields opened a 743 with a 268 and Cornish had a 705. That gave the pair a 200-pin margin of victory over Ryan Nelson and Bob Pietila. Nelson and Pietlia get out headache award for Sunday, as their 1,383 would have beaten 10 of the 16 winners.
Also in a winning effort, Fassett rolled a 732 to lift his team, with partner Wheeler, to a 1,388-1,251 win over Shelly and Jim Bosket.
On the flip side, Alex Sherman’s 300 couldn’t lift his team to the win. Alex Sherman had a 300 game and a 733 series, but he and partner Ashley Sherman fell to Raymond and Nate Searfoss 1,432-1,298.
In other notes from Sunday ... Connor Joseph rolled a 709 with a 278 in the middle as he and partner Ken Graham stayed alive with a 1,324-1,224 win over Tina Edsell and Allen Walters ... Becky Waltman did the heavy lifting with a 686 as she and partner Charlie Dykins downed David and Adam Madigan 1,436-1,386 ... In the closest match of the day, Peterson and Allen nipped Tom Anthony and Mike Fassett by five pins, 1,213-1,208.
The tournament continues at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, as the top 16 teams duke it out for as spot in the elite eight, which kicks off at 2 p.m. Feb. 19.
