TIOGA CENTER – Host Tioga, seeded eighth, netted 40 points in the middle two quarters and allowed 19 on the way to a 66-37 win over ninth-seeded Bainbridge-Guilford in the opening round of the Section IV Class C playoffs Tuesday night.
Tioga won every phase of the game. The Tigers outrebounded the Bobcats, had more steals, more assists and won the turnover battle. The only part of the game at which the Bobcats excelled is blocks — a stat the visitors won 5-1.
When these teams played earlier in the season at B-G, Tioga led 35-12 at the half but failed to score in the third quarter. The Tigers held on for the win.
This time around, Tioga scored in the third.
The Tigers led just 14-8 after a quarter but took a 35-14 lead into the half. By the time the third quarter came to a close the Tigers led 53-27 and all that was left was the shouting.
Tioga took command in the second period with a 14-2 run fueled by steals, turnovers and efficient offense. Evan Sickler led the charge with two steals, an assist, and three baskets totaling seven of his game-high 18 points in that run. In all, he had 14 points in the second quarter, adding four steals, four rebounds and three assists in the game.
Tioga opened the second period displaying great ball movement.
“When we move the ball, we have great offense and can put up a lot of points in a hurry,” said Tioga Head Coach Brian Card. “I’m a defensive minded guy. I preach defense but when we move the ball on offense great things happen. I think they’re finally starting to see that.”
Good things happened for the Tigers on defense, too. The squad recorded 15 steals and forced eight other turnovers.
“We knew coming in that if we could play up on them and pressure their guards, we could create forced and unforced turnovers,” said Card.
Card was also impressed with his team’s rebounding effort.
“I think they’re starting to see that when they box out they can get more rebounds than when they try to put-jump everybody,” said Card. “It was a great team win.”
Shea Bailey led the way for Tioga in the first quarter. Hot from the outside, Bailey had 10 of his 15 points in the opening frame. The third quarter belonged to Ethan Perry, who had eight of his 10 points in the period.
Valentino Rossi finished with eight points, four rebounds and two assists; Karson Sindoni scored two points, grabbing six rebounds and handing out three assists; Gavin Fisher had five points, six rebounds and four assists; Ben Leary and Jackson Bombard each netted a trey with Ethan Landmesser adding two points.
James Hogorian paced B-G with nine points. Ilias Wilson and Garrett O’Hara had seven points each with O’Hara adding five rebounds, and David Emerson scored six points.
Tioga will travel to Delhi — the top seed and the top-ranked Class C team in New York state — for a 6 p.m. game on Friday.
