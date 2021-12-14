Wildcats swim well at BlueJay Invite Sports Staff Dec 14, 2021 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BLOOMSBURG — The Athens boys swim team took third place with 215 points and the girls finished in seventh with 113 points at the BlueJay 1st Chance Invitational on Saturday.Taegan Williams had a good day at the meet, posting a time of two minutes, 10.78 seconds to take second in the 200 freestyle, and placed first in the 500 freestyle with a 5:52.49.Grace Cobb finished ninth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:52.79. The girls relay squad of Taylar Fisher, Brooke Kopatz, Williams and Emily Marshall took seventh out of 15 teams in the 200 IM relay.Fisher placed 12th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:12.54 and 11th in the 200 IM with a 2:36.52.Marshall’s time of 1:17.54 in the 100 backstroke was good for 18th out of 30 swimmers.Elizabeth Talada was Athens’ top finisher in the girls 100 freestyle with a time of 1:15.15. Emily Henderson (1:25.53), MaryRose Bertsch (1:27.38), Rebecca Gifeisman (1:28.90) and Meltem VanHelden (1:44.83) finished 30th through 33rd, respectively, in the event.The boys relay team of Reuven Gifeisman, Ethan Denlinger, Ethan Hicks and Chris DeForest also found some success, taking third in 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:44.19.Individually, DeForest and Denlinger placed fifth and seventh, respectively, in the 200 freestyle. DeForest clocked a 2:00.97 and Denlinger finished in 2:07.39.Hicks took eighth in the 100 backstroke with a 1:10.62 and Ronel Ankem was close behind in 10th with a 1:15.56.The Wildcats had three finishers in the top 25 of the boys 50 freestyle.Ryan Gorman posted at 27.04 to take 13th. He was followed by Gifeisman (15th, 27.11) and Carter Lewis (22nd, 28.96).The Wildcat swimmers will return to competition when they host Elk Lake at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. 