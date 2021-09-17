ATHENS — South Williamsport brings a hard-running group of Mountaineers into Alumni Stadium tonight looking to even their season recored at 2-2.
The 1-2 record may not seem very good but the Mounties have lost to Canton and Wellsboro and beaten a Cowanesque Valley team that’s 2-1 on the season.
Lane Lusk and Clayton Swartout lead the offense. The pair have nearly evenly split 100 carries for 687 of the team’s 737 rushing yards and four TDs.
Landon Lorson has put the ball in the air 51 times with 21 completions for 238 yards, two TDs and two interceptions.
Grant Bachman, with 11 catches for 164 yards has been the staple in the air game and Swarthout has five receptions for 46 tards. Each has a TD.
Athens, currently 2-1, is also a run-first squad — but not as heavily so — with standout Shayne Reid leading the way. At 2-1, Athens has had a couple of games the starters didn’t have to finish so the numbers are a bit skewed.
Reid has 33 carries for 214 yards and Lister is next with 19 carries. Caleb Nichols, Kolson Keathley and others have also toted the rock.
Lister has hit 24 of 39 passes for 298 yards. JJ Babcock and Karter Rude are Lister’s most regular targets. Babcock has done well with six receptions for 80 yards and Rude has been electric 168 yards on only five receptions.
Game time is 7 p.m. tonight at Athens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.