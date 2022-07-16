WAVERLY — The second annual Waverly Volleyball Camp will be served up this year from Aug. 1 through Aug. 4 at Waverly High School.
The camp, for players from kindergarten through 12th grade, will be run in three segments each day. The 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.time slot will be for those from kindergarten through fifth grade. From 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. those from sixth through eighth grades will take the court. The final segment each day will be for the freshmen through senior set and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Waverly coaches Charity Meyers and Morgan Lynch are the camp facilitators and they will be assisted by current and former Waverly players.
Guest coaches include Jared Kucko, who is the head women’s volleyball coach at Corning Community College and Patti Perone, who logged a state championship, 25 conference titles, 24 Section IV titles and 16 trips to the New York state final four as head coach at Horseheads before moving up to the collegiate ranks three years ago.
Other guests will include Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson; Canton Head Coach Abby Williams; Recreation Volleyball Coach Cassandra Meyers; Assistant Travel Volleyball Coach Beau Roskow; Strength and Conditioning Coach David Meyers; and Section IV Official Gary Swartwood.
