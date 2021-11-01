MIDDLEBURG — The Athens girls soccer team traveled to Midd-West High School to take on Mifflinburg in the District IV semifinals. Mifflinburg cruised to an 8-0 victory and advances to the finals.
Mifflinburg took control of the game early, beating Athens to the ball, controlling possession, and moving the ball forward. Initially, Athens survived the storm.
Athens head coach Rich Pitts admitted his concern early in the game.
“I know that they (Mifflinburg) are good,” Pitts said. “They have a ton of travel kids. I just wanted [Athens girls] to work their way into the game. I thought we did.”
But at 12:00 Mifflinburg took possession of an Athens’ goal kick. Sarah Fritz moved the ball to the right and Athens’ keeper, Karlee Bartlow, came out to challenge. Fritz zipped a ball past her into the far lower corner of the net, establishing a 1-0 lead for Mifflinburg.
Ten minutes later Fritz scored again on a shot from about 15 yards out. Mifflinburg’s offense found its pace.
Meanwhile, Athens took a hit when senior — and offensive threat — Hannah Walker was injured and left the game.
Mifflinburg continued to push the ball and take shots. Fritz and Kristi Benfield added goals before halftime, giving Mifflinburg a 4-0 lead.
Mifflinburg picked up four more goals in the second half to finish the game with a 8-0 victory and will advance to the District IV final game.
With the season ended, Pitts reflected on his team’s growth. He praised Walker for her leadership and versatility.
“She was a huge leader,” said Pitts. “I can put her anywhere. She has had a stellar career here.”
He also noted the performance of his back four, defenders, Kaylee Grazul, Caydence Macik, Mia Robinson, and Taegan Williams.
“They worked so hard tactically, you saw them with really good shape.”
