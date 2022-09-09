Waverly’s Sophia Desisti, above swimming the crawl, is one of four Waverly swimmers to earn berths in the championship finals in four events at the Section IV Class B Sectional preliminaries on Wednesday.
WAVERLY — The Waverly girls swimming team is bringing a mix of newcomers and experienced athletes to the pool this year.
According to coach Amy Steck, every one of them brings something to the table.
“I’m pleased with the numbers. We have 13 on our roster,” she said. “Three of them are seasoned veterans and also seniors. The other 10 are young. Some of them have been swimming for one or two seasons, but I see a ton of potential and opportunity for growth.”
Freshman Mira Kittle is one of the talented younger swimmers, and is already off to a hot start, as she broke a 23-year-old program record in the 100 backstroke in Waverly’s first meet of the season.
“She’s a remarkable athlete,” Steck said. “A swimmer that comes along like that is very rare with her athletic ability and talent.”
The Lady Wolverines are also bringing back key contributors Sophia DeSisti, Emma Vanderhoof and Josie Vandyke, who also dives.
Abbey Knolles is the other diver for Waverly.
According to Steck, the entire team is a great group of kids to coach.
“Overall, they’re just good girls,” she said. “They’re academically strong, they’ve been scholar-athletes and they’re good role models who are younger kids who are starting to express a younger interest in the sport.”
When it comes to goals for the season, Steck said she hopes for a winning record in dual meets, but also wants to see the swimmers reach their own individual goals.
“I think the beauty of the sport is that the athletes can set their own concrete goals for themselves, as far as how they’re going to progress throughout the season,” she said. “My goal is to see each athlete achieve their own individual goals, but to do it together cohesively so they have a season that they are pleased with.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.