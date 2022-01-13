Success on the field usually equates to accolades after the season. Tioga,Spencer-Van Etten/Candor and Waverly had unprecedented success in the 2021 football season, so it should come as no surprise that several local players broght home All-State honors.

Leading the way for the locals are a pair of Players of the Year.

In Class D, Tioga running back/linebacker Emmett Wood brought the home the highest honor. He wassn’t alone, though, as SVEC running back/linebacker Devin Beach was a Co-Player of the Year in 8-man football.

Joining Wood as Class D First-Team All-Stars were offensive lineman Josh Snell

kicker Gavin Fisher and defensive back Gavin Godfrey.

Tioga’s second teamers are offensive lineman Chris Walsh and linebacker Isaac Peterson.

Eight-man football has just one 16-player team. Along with Beach, Eagles making the cut were quarterback Nick Thomas, running back Hunter Haynes and offensive lineman Elliott Walter.

Linebacker Tyler Stahl got an honorable-mention nod.

Not to be outdone, Waverly had five players honored in Class C.

Quarterback Joey Tomasso was selected to the second team and kicker Ryan Clark is also a second-team All-State.

Receiver Jay Pipher was named a Third-Team A—State player as was defensive lineman Ty Beeman.

Receiver Brady Blauvelt picked up honorable mention laurels.

