As they say, “to the victors go the spoils.”
Nobody won more than Tioga in the 2021 football season. The Tigers won their division title, the Section IV championship, the Central Region title, the Western Region title and ultimately the New York State Class D Championship.
It was the program’s second championship — the first came in 2015 —and the seond time they were led to the crown by a sophomore quarterback and a senior stud running back.
That back, Emmett Wood, is the Daily Review/Morning Times Football Most Valuable Player.
As expected, Tioga and Canton dominated all of the special awards.
Wood’s teammate, that aforementioned sophomore quarterback, Caden Bellis, is the Newcomer of the Year.
For Wood, the state title is the culmination of a years-long quest, even though he was more about playing than watching 10 years ago when Tioga’s run of titles started.
He said he really started watching in former Tioga star running back Jesse Manuel’s junior year in 2014.
“Once he won a state title I was like, ‘I’m going to get it done now, too.’”
And get it done he did. In his senior season, Wood had 2,144 yards rushing on just 177 carries, amassing 34 touchdowns along the way. For his career, Wood has 7,173 rushing yards and 99 rushing TDs on 713 carries. He also has returned three kicks for scores and has one TD reception.
Wood said that he felt the pressure to keep Tioga’s run — with the exception of 2016, Tioga has won the section title and made it to at least the state semis every year since 2011 — intact.
“Everybody thinks about that stuff at the beginning of the year as a player. When the season’s over, you try to see how all of that stuff comes together. When the season’s started, I think everybody has the same goal; to win a state title. Whether it happens or not — we’ve always had great teams and always had amazing running backs. That’s what I wanted to step in and do. Watching (Tyler) Spires and Jesse (Manuel) and all those guys definitely pushed me to want to be better. I think a lot of our guys are the same way with their positions. I think our team is motivated all the way around.”
Wood also said he felt this was the most dominant team Tioga has had in his years there.
“I felt like every week we came out and had a goal and I’ve never been on a Tioga team that had the seniors that really wanted to get that goal done. Don’t get me wrong. I’ve loved all of the seniors I’ve played with, but I think, with our class — we knew what it felt like to lose in the state semis and we weren’t doing that again — we got better and better every week.”
Wood said that one of those losses, to Clymer-Sherman-Panama in 2019, was some of the motivation for this year.
“We knew (in the spring season) that we weren’t playing for a state title, so the (pressure) to win every game wasn’t there. We knew we (the seniors) had one more shot.”
That shot came this fall and knowing that this was it was a big factor in the team’s success.
“The only thing I wanted to get done this whole year was to win the state title in football. I think a lot of our guys felt the same way. That’s really all we thought about.
“It was special. I started running behind a couple of guys for a few years and then added on more and more time with them over the summers and it got easy. That’s what it looked like this year. That’s why this year happened the way it did. We all just got so used to everything. I loved running behind Chris (Walsh) and (Josh) Snell. Everything was just great.”
He also said that holding the hardware was a special moment, but brief so he could share it.
“(Holding the trophy) was awesome. I only held it for a couple of seconds. The first person I saw in front of me was Garrett (Godfrey). I handed it to him. He’s one of our linemen.”
ALL-REGION FOOTBALL TEAM
MVP: Emmett Wood — Tioga
Offensive Player of the Year: Riley Parker — Canton
Defensive Player of the Year: Hayden Ward — Canton
Newcomer of the Year: Caden Bellis — Tioga
Coach of the Year: Tyler Sechrist — Canton
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Joey Tomasso, Waverly
Running Back: Devin Beach — SVEC; Shayne Reid — Athens
Wide Receiver: Luke Horton — Sayre; Karter Rude — Athens; Brady Blauvelt — Waverly
Offensive Line: Mason Imbt — Troy; Caiden Williams — Canton; Dylan Harford — Athens; Elliott Walter — SVEC; Josh Snell — Tioga
ATH: Cooper Kitchen — Canton
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Mason Imbt — Troy; Troy Pritchard — Athens; Matt Watson — Tioga; Cayden Firestine — Sayre
Linebacker: Brenen Taylor — Canton; Caleb Nichols — Athens; Isaac Peterson — Tioga; Ousmane Duncanson — Tioga
Defensive Back: Weston Bellows — Canton; Karter Rude — Athens; Evan Sickler — Tioga; Jay Pipher — Waverly
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Shayne Reid — Athens
Punter: Michael Davis — Canton
KR/PR: Riley Vanderpool — Towanda
