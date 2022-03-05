ITHACA — Everyone’s heard of the expression of “peaking at the right time.” For the Waverly boys swimming team, they certainly saved their best swimming for the most important time of the year, which is at the New York State championships at Ithaca College.
What better way than to set three school records and tie another in four events. Waverly junior Jerrell Sackett was a part of all four of those events in perhaps the best performance he has ever had.
“We’ve been waiting for this day for a while and it finally came,” said Sackett. “It’s really cool to be in a meet where everyone is just as fast as you. We’re one of the fastest teams here so it felt really good to perform well.”
Highlighting the day for Sackett was his individual event in the 50-yard freestyle race. He sprinted for a school record with a time of 21.27 seconds. That was good for third out of 59 swimmers to give him the third seed for tomorrow’s finals.
“The start was a little rocky going into the fifty, but it ended up being probably one of my best races ever,” added Sackett.
He also advanced to the finals in the 200 free as Waverly placed a new school record with a time of 1:27.27.
Sackett led off the event as they finished as the second seed for the finals after coming into the day at fourth. Following him were Kaden Wheeler, Ryan Clark and Oscar Williams.
The Wolverines finished less than a second behind Horace Greeley from Section I which currently holds the top spot.
The Wolverines also had good finishes in the 400 free relay and the 200 medley relay, which was the first race of the day. In the 400, the Wolverines finished in ninth place with a time of 3:15.20 which was good for the last spot in tomorrow’s finals. That event tied the school record.
The 200-medley relay of Sackett, Williams, Clark and Wheeler also broke a school record to advance to the consolation finals at 16th place overall with a time of 1:39.06.
The progression of the relay teams has been a focus for Head Coach Josh Mastrantuono all season long, and the dividends are paying off now.
“It all really started at the Waverly invite in the middle of the season and those guys swam nuts, I didn’t see any of those times coming,” said Mastrantuono. “Then we were ranked number one in the state from there, so we set our eyes on states. We’ve been really gearing up to perform well today and tomorrow for a long time.”
Wheeler also swam in an individual event as he finished third in his heat and 39th overall in the 100-yard butterfly race, clocking in at a time of 53.41 seconds.
That sets up three events in the finals for Waverly overall, which is an impressive accomplishment.
“I feel very fortunate to be put in a situation in a place with very skilled coaches that can help me excel a lot,” added Sackett. “We have great chemistry together and it feels great to be heading with them into the finals.”
The Wolverines will be right back at Ithaca College this morning where the finals are set to begin at 10:30 p.m.
“It’s not very often that we have guys in the finals that will automatically place, so that’s awesome,” noted Mastrantuono. “The guys are excited and ready to go so I think it should be really good.”
