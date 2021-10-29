SPENCER — The football field in Spencer may well be a no fly zone. At least when Tri Valley is on offense.
Tri Valley’s Bears lumber into town for a 7 p.m. start tonight.
So far, we’ve seen no evidence of a pass attempt by the Bears (3-4).
The team’s offense seems to consist of runs by quarterback Austin Hartman — who has made some hay off backfield fakes and just taken the rock himself — big fullback Dylan Polay and to a lesser extent, wide receiver Brian Kelly.
It’s hard to compare teams across sections when few cross-sectional games are scheduled — nearly all seem to occur when one team can’t or won’t play another. That’s how SVEC went out and played Wellsville last weekend. Tonight’s game came about when the Eagles’ game against Unadilla Valley got canned.
It looks like the Bears win when they run well — as they did in their season opener against Onteora (263 yards in a 36-6 win) and have the last two weeks against Fallsburg (293 yards in a 28-15 win) and Eldred (34-14 win). When the yards aren’t there — Tri Valley had 70 yards, all on the ground in a 26-10 loss to Ellenville and 188 in a 46-14 loss to Pawling — they end up on the short side of the ledger.
SVEC quarterback Nick Thomas does a lot for the Eagles as well. He has connected on 20 of 39 pass attempts for 497 yards and 11 TDs with one pick. He also has carried the ball 23 times for 383 yards.
The Eagles average 349 rushing yards a game (100 per game passing) with an attack that’s led by Devin Beach, who has 518 yards on just 19 carries. Hunter Haynes has 307 yards on 22 runs, Pavel Jofre has 200 yards on 27 runs and Jacek Teribury has 148 yards on 17 runs.
Haynes also leads the Eagles in receiving with nine catches for 203 yards, Beach is next with 74 yards on three catches.
