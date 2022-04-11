SELINSGROVE — The Athens boys and girls track teams traveled south to the Don Wilhour Selinsgrove Classic on Saturday against tough competition.
The only first place finish of the invitational from the girls squad was from Hannah Walker who was victorious in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.48 seconds.
The Bronson sisters highlighted the Athens girls squad with a few top 10 finishes. In the 800-meter run, Emma Bronson finished fifth with a time of 2:31.34.
Her sister Sarah ran into a third-place finish in the 1600-meter race with a time of 5:33.09. In that same race Emma finished sixth with a time of 5:42.33.
Sarah ran a good race with eight laps around the track in the 3200-meter run. Her time of 12:07 was good to give her a sixth-place finish.
“It felt good to be back at an invitational. It was a long day, and the weather was all over the place, sun, wind, hail, but the girls did a great job and we had some really good performances,” said Athens girls head coach Mike Bronson. “For most of our girls a meet of this caliber was a new experience, every event was loaded with the best girls in District IV, and I was really happy with the way they responded.”
On the boys side, they did not have as many good finishes, but they still ran good races.
Ryan Thompson ran a ninth-place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.51 seconds.
Kyle Anthony finished 11th and 12th respectively in the 800 and the 1600 for the Wildcats with times of 2:09.83 and 4:52.10, respectively.
In the 100 meter and 400-meter relay, Athens finished in 10th place to round out the day. In the 800-meter relay, the Wildcats finished in the seventh.
“It was nice to get back to attending invitationals. As coaches we must remind ourselves, the seniors are the only ones who might have competed at one previously,” said boys head coach Scott Riley. “That’s a key piece of the process kids lost last season. For our more veteran athletes, it put them in some large and competitive fields, and they certainly need that level of competition to help their growth.”
They will now both gear up for an NTL meet on Tuesday when they host Wellsboro and Williamson.
