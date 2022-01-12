MANSFIELD — Temperatures are dropping as the middle of winter approaches, but the heat is only being cranked up inside NTL gyms as the meat of the league schedule is upon us.
That could not be truer if you are the Athens boys basketball team as three of their biggest challenges in the NTL come within a span of five days. The first of those was North-Penn Mansfield on the road Wednesday night inside a packed gym.
The Wildcats would not let the opportunity slip away as they controlled the pace of the game from the tip, getting out to a 12-2 start. However, they let a 16-point lead dwindle to just five early in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats used one key element of their game to fight that off. That, of course, is dynamic defensive plays. Those were enough to hold the Tigers at bay to come away with a hard- fought 55-39 win.
“We kind of fell asleep a little bit in the third quarter, and we had to get some things together,” said Athens Head Coach Jim Lister. “The guys came back and turned it up in the fourth and we got the win. We were more aggressive and picked up the intensity to get some turnovers which led to transition offense.”
Early on it was NP-M that tried to control the pace of the game with a much slower approach. In fact, their first possession on offense was exactly one minute and thirty seconds long.
Once Athens was able to get the ball on their side of the court, it was a one-sided half. They were able to turn a 12-2 start into a 28-14 halftime lead behind good team defense.
“We only gave up 14 points in the first half which is great,” added Lister. “If you can do that against any team you’re going to do well.”
Mansfield’s run started towards the end of the third quarter as they used seven field goals — including two threes — to get back into it.
A 17-10 run in the third frame got the score to 38-31 in favor of Athens before the final eight minutes. Other than that span, the Tigers struggled shooting from the field for the majority of the contest.
The Cats flipped the script and used a 17-8 run to finish the game and gave themselves a 16-point win. That short burst of scoring was sparked by junior Mason Lister.
Lister led Athens with 14 points in the win, but right behind him was his teammate JJ Babcock with 13. Nalen Carling’s eight first half-points gave him a boost to get to 10, while Tucker Brown and Troy Pritchard each added nine.
Leading the Tigers in scoring was their big man, Brady Burleigh, who dropped 10 points. His counterpart, Eli Shaw followed closely behind with nine.
With the loss, Mansfield drops just its second of the season as they now move to a record of 7-2. Next up for them will be a visit to Towanda on Friday.
Athens improves to a record of 8-2 overall and remains undefeated in the league with a count of 5-0. The Wildcats will also be on the road tomorrow against Wellsboro, which handed Mansfield its only loss prior to Wednesday night. It won’t get any easier for Athens as Monday the Wildcats will get the league’s top team in Troy at home.
“We have the gauntlet this week with three really good teams and we have to play well to win,” noted Lister. “This was a good start to get to where we want to be.”
