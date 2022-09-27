WAVERLY — The Waverly boys soccer team defeated Newark Valley 2-0 on Monday night.
Grif Schillmoeller scored both goals for the Wolverines.
The first came in the ninth minute with an assist from Ethan Gorsline, and the second was an unassisted goal in the 49th minute.
Newark Valley out shot Waverly 10-7, the Wolverines had a 4-2 edge in corner kicks.
Aiden Doherty made seven saves in goal for Waverly.
“After a long road stint it felt good to play at home,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said. “The boys played some very good possession soccer tonight and it was great to be able to control the tempo of the game. It allowed us to create positive opportunities offensively, and forced Newark Valley to have to chase a bit.”
Next up for Waverly is a home match against Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at 4 p.m. Thursday. The game will be the first of a double-header with the Lady Wolverines following at 7 p.m.
SVEC 3, Notre Dame 2
CANDOR — The SVEC boys soccer won 3-2 over Notre Dame on Monday afternoon.
The Eagles scored three goals in the first half, as Addison Young, Jason Jantz and Jacob Banks all found the back of the net.
Young and Jantz each added one assist in the win.
Notre Dame scored two goals in the second half, but SVEC held on for the win.
SVEC outshot Notre Dame 15-4, and had an 8-2 advantage in corner kicks.
