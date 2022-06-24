ATHENS — Athens plated three runs in the first and third innings with a big seven-run outburst in between to post a 13-0 win over Sayre in Little League Majors play Thursday night to sweep its pool before heading off into bracket play.
The game started Wednesday night but was suspended by first lightning, then a cloudburst with Athens up 10-0. The game was completed Thursday.
Athens rapped out eight hits in the game, led by Ryan Hicks, who had a two-run home run in the first inning to touch off as 2-for-2 day with three RBI and two runs scored. Cartyr Cockcroft had two singles, two RBI and two runs and Joe Dickinson had a double, two RBI and a run.
Also for Athens, Sam Cheresnowsky had a hit, RBI and two runs; Shea Davidson had a hit, two runs and two RBI; Chase Gombocz had a hit and a run; Tyler Pelchey, Peter Bertsch and Caleb Gorsline had a run each; and Jacob Saxon recorded an RBI.
Davidson and Rowe shared pitching duties, combining to strike out seven with just three walks and three hits allowed.
Blake Zingeser, Brooke Lathrop and Cole Hunt had a hit each for Sayre.
Zingeser, Lathrop and Cy Yeager handled the pitching chores for Sayre.
Sayre will travel to RTL to open bracket play on Sunday. The winner will travel to Athens on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.