Lady Wolverines roll past Edison By RYAN SHARP Associate Editor Dec 10, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAVERLY — The Waverly girls basketball team cruised to a 68-32 victory over Thomas A. Edison on Thursday night.Kennedy Westbrook led the Lady Wolverines in scoring with 24 points and also recorded five steals, along with three assists.Addison Westbrook also tallied five steals and added nine points and four rebounds. Paige Robinson and Peyton Shaw each recorded eight points and six rebounds apiece.Lourden Benjamin added five boards and five points.Olivia Nittinger also netted 12 points in the victory.Waverly will travel to Watkins Glen for a league contest on Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten 46, Tioga 41TIOGA CENTER — Spencer-Van Etten held on for a 46-41 victory over Tioga in girls basketball action on Thursday.Hannah Martinez led the Lady Panthers with 15 points and Sophie Duren scored 14.Tioga’s Reese Howey led all scorers with 19 points in the loss. Howey also grabbed six rebounds.Abby Foley recorded four steals to go along with nine points for Tioga.Tioga will return to action on Dec. 14 on the road against Odessa-Montour at 6 p.m.Spencer-Van Etten will take on Thomas A. Edison on the road on Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. 