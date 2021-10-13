ROME — Athens boys went 2-1 and the Lady Wildcats were 1-2 in a quad meet with Canton, Cowanesque Valley and host Northeast Bradford on Tuesday.

On the boys’ side, Cowanesque Valley swept the meet, topping Canton 17-46, Athens 24-31 and NEB 20-35. Athens downed Canton 16-41 and NEB 22-35. NEB beat Canton 18-45.

Matt Gorsline, Ethan Denlinger, Kyle Anthony and Carter Lewis were fifth through eighth overall. Gorsline finished in 17 minutes, 53 seconds. Denlinger ran an 18:18; Anthony had a time of 18:54 and Lewis’s time was 18:59. Also scoring for the Wildcats was Sander Bertsch, who ran a 20:03 to take 13th.

For the ladies, NEB topped Athens 22-33, Cowanesque Valley 24-31 and Canton 22-35. CV nipped Athens 26-28 and Canton 24-31. Athens’ win came against Canton by a 26-29 margin.

As for the individual meet, Athens’ Sarah Bronson won the girls’ race with a time of 21:28.

Also for Athens, Thea Bentley was seventh overall with a time of 25:46; Cailyn Conklin finished 15th overall with a 27:21 and Emily Henderson was next in line, 16th in 27:38. Ruby Kinsman was Athens’ final scorer, finishing 19th in 32:08.

Next up for the Wildcats is the NTL coaches Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday at Northeast Bradford High School.

Jr. High: Athens swept the boys’ meet, downing CV 18-41, NEB 23-36 and incomplete Canton 15-50.

NEB also beat C.V. 15-21 in modified scoring.

For the girls, NEB swept incomplete Canton 15-50, Athens 18-43 and Cowanesque Valley 15-48. Athens topped C.V. 20-35 and Canton. Cowanesque Valley’s win was over Canton.

Recommended for you

Load comments