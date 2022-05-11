ELMIRA HEIGHTS — The Spencer-Van Etten softball team has prided themselves on defense all season. Even though Tuesday was no exception, the Panthers fell in an important league contest to Edison by a score of 5-3.
A win would have kept them alive for an IAC title, but instead they will now gear up for the sectional playoffs.
The scoring started with the Panthers batting in the first run of the game.
The Spartans would then wait an inning to respond in the bottom of the second before the Panthers would regain the lead in the top of the third thanks to two-out hitting.
In the bottom half, the Spartans regained the lead and would not trail again for the rest of the game. They were able to send two home on a dropped ball.
In the top of the fourth, Panthers star Hannah Martinez tried everything she could to get her team in a position to retake the lead.
The first of those opportunities came at the plate when she popped a double right in between the centerfielder and rightfielder. She would steal third to set up a run where she was in scoring position.
With two outs, she was able to tag up and score a run for the Panthers on a pop-up to center field to tie the ball game up at three apiece.
After a scoreless fifth inning, the Spartans got two much-needed runs in the bottom of the sixth inning from Gabby Millazzo driving in a pair to give her team a two-run lead. That was good for the final outcome after Edison held S-VE to no runs in the seventh inning.
Katleyn Klym led the way for the Panthers despite the loss as she recorded two hits along with driving in a run. Rhianna Lawrence, Reagan Sudnikovich, and Adrienna Farmer each added extra hits for the road team. Sudnikovich was able to round the bases two times for runs.
Leading the way for the Spartans was Madasyn Huffner who cracked an impressive three hits to go along with a run and an RBI. Milazzo’s two runs batted in the sixth led the team in RBIs.
After the loss, the Panthers still hold an impressive record of 13-3 and will now gear up for one more non-league doubleheader with Trumansburg tomorrow ahead of a week break before the start of the playoffs, where they find themselves a likely candidate to host a first-round playoff game.
