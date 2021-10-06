Athens loses close game to Wyalusing

ATHENS — Tuesday night’s girls soccer match between Athens and Wylausing came down to the wire, with the Lady Rams emerging victorious by a score of 2-1.
After generating several scoring opportunities, Athens struck first with a goal from Addy Wheeler.
Hannah Walker sent a pass from the left side of the net, and Wheeler pushed it in for the goal.
Wyalusing tied the game at one 10 minutes later.
Layla Botts corralled a long pass behind the Athens defense and took it the rest of the way for the score.
The Lady Wildcats had a chance to take the lead early in the second half as Wheeler had a look at the net, but the ball was knocked away by a Wyalusing defender.
After a long back-and-forth stretch, Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley broke the tie with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
“She got the ball and they had four or five defenders back there,” Wyalusing coach Gary Haley said. “They were really loading up the defense, but she’s got some speed and we wanted her to challenge the defenders. She got around them and got a good shot, and she was able to finish.”
Athens put some pressure on, but could not find the back of the net, and the Lady Rams escaped with the victory.
“That was a game that was hard-fought on both sides,” Haley said. “Last year, we were able to get the first win against them in a really long time, and to come up here on their home field and beat them is really great for our program. To beat them up here is an awesome effort on the part of our girls.”
Haley stressed the importance of that effort, especially in a game like this one.
“The first half is oftentimes won on skill, and the second half is oftentimes won on effort,” he said “Our girls really dug deep and were able to come out on top.”
Athens coach Richard Pitts was also pleased with the effort his team gave.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, some things just did not go their way.
“I told the girls I’m super proud of how we played,” Pitts said. “I think we’re still unlucky around the net, and I think we get so many chances but we just can’t bury anything. That’s something we’ve been working on and something we’re going to continue to work on.”
The Wildcats outshot the Rams, seven to three, and Wyalusing had a six to four edge in corner kicks.
Wyalusing goalkeeper Pearl O’Connor made six saves in the game.
Athens will look to bounce back against Northeast Bradford at home at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s a long season, and we’re still in first place,” Pitts said. “We just have no room for error now, so we’re going to get back to work.”
Wyalusing will travel to North-Penn Mansfield on Thursday to face the Panthers at 4 p.m.
Newfield 4, Tioga 1
NEWFIELD — Tioga pitched a shutout at Newfield for the last 65 minutes of the game Monday night, but the host Trojans had already put four goals on the board and held on for the IAC win.
“We got back one of our defensive players who had been out for two full weeks this game and were able to finally play a normal 11 vs. 11 game,” said Tioga Head Coach Jim Walsh. “However, it may have slightly disrupted our defensive routine in the first 15 minutes of the first half where Newfield scored four unanswered goals, including taking the opening possession right down the field and scoring within 15 seconds. That coupled with the fact that we just weren’t moving and communicating well at all at the outset of the game, almost like we were in slow motion.
In Newfield’s opening rush, Renee Bickham had a goal and an assist. Norah Ober, Sierra Lynch and Carmen Esposito scored a goal each with Averl Daley and Cordellia Dailey adding an assist each.
Later in the first half, Erica Bradley lit the lamp for Tioga, but the Tigers couldn’t take advantage of the momentum.
“Once Bradley got us on board with a goal later in the first half we tightened up the rest of the game and didn’t allow another goal. But, not having our two prolific scorers — out with season ending injuries — is really starting to show, we just aren’t able to generate any solid offense.”
For the game, Newfield got off 12 shots to Tioga’s five and held a six to four advantage in corner kicks. Tioga registered seven saves with the bulk going to Aliza Browne, who played goalie in the second half.
Tioga will host Moravia at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
