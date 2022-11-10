“Welcome fans to the District IV Class A championship game from Miller A. Moyer Field in Canton.”
That’s what those who travel to the game on Saturday night should be hearing from the Public Address announcer.
Unfortunately, the seeding system that District IV is using seems to be severely flawed — meaning the Canton Warriors are traveling to Muncy for the district final.
You see, a few years ago District IV went to a new “stronger” power ranking system to determine seeding for the postseason. In theory, it meant if a team was 10-0 but played a softer schedule they wouldn’t automatically get the top seed over a team that was 9-1 but had to compete against much tougher teams during the regular season.
It was a great move in my opinion because D4’s previous system allowed teams to get top seeds in the playoffs despite having a weaker schedule — and we shouldn’t be punishing teams who seek out tougher competition.
Well, here’s the bad news. It looks like whatever the formula is for District IV’s current power ranking system, it didn’t fix the problem.
Let’s take a look at the two teams competing for the District IV Class A title on Saturday night.
The “top” seed faced exactly ONE team with a record over the .500 mark this season. Muncy (9-0) took down third seed South Williamsport (which finished 6-3) by a 21-14 score back on Oct. 6.
In total, the combined record for the nine teams Muncy beat — they had a bye week due to Sayre canceling its varsity season — was a pitiful 27-59. That includes victories over one winless team and two squads who had one win all season.
In comparison, Canton faced opponents with a combined record of 48-48. Their schedule included five teams with winning records, including a stretch to end the year against 6-4 Athens, 10-0 Jersey Shore (the No. 1 team in Class AAAA), and 8-2 Troy.
In the game against Jersey Shore — which averaged over 61 points per game against teams not named Canton — the Warriors held Shore to a season-low 23 points.
By the way, remember that one victory Muncy had over a team with a winning record? They beat South Williamsport by seven, while Canton rolled to a 50-0 win over South in their regular season meeting.
So in what world is Muncy deserving of the No. 1 seed?
The Warriors challenged themselves with non-league games against Union (which finished 7-3 in western PA) and Jersey Shore, which is the favorite to win a state title three classes above Canton.
This new power ranking system was supposed to fix this problem, but it clearly didn’t — and District IV needs to take another run at solving this issue.
Bring back cash
The seeding system is not the only thing that is flawed — so is the thinking behind the PIAA’s online-only ticket sales.
While I was all for COVID precautions during the height of the pandemic, why are we still not allowing cash ticket sales at high school playoff games?
It not only doesn’t make any sense, but it’s also clearly hurting the size of the crowds at these postseason games.
I logged on to the website to buy a ticket for a playoff game this weekend just to see how it worked. While it was easy to use, the one thing that stood out was a $6 ticket was actually going to cost me $7.52 due to the “processing fees.”
Now, I try not to be cynical and jump to the worst conclusion, but the first thing that came to mind was the only reason the PIAA is doing online ticket sales is to make a little more money.
I may be wrong on that, but for the life of me I can’t come up with a logical reason why they are still not allowing cash at the gate.
If it was about keeping people safe from COVID still — even though almost every other part of life has returned to normal — why are they not doing cashless sales at the concession stands once you get inside the stadiums?
It just doesn’t make sense — and they need to let fans walk up to the gate, pay their $6 in cash, and enjoy the game.
Timmy Ward’s big night
There have been plenty of huge moments in the 2022 college football season so far, but for me, the biggest happened on Saturday night in the Rutgers-Michigan game.
With 5:04 left in the first quarter, Rutgers’ Max Melton blocked a punt which was picked up by none other than Canton’s own Timmy Ward, and returned seven yards for a touchdown.
The play was the next step in an incredible journey for the former Warrior, who has overcome so much in his young life — from beating cancer to coming back from a knee injury to make the roster of a Big 10 football team.
I was at a fundraiser on Saturday night, so I wasn’t able to watch college football like I normally would. But, when I saw the replay of the touchdown on social media, it stopped me in my tracks.
If I wasn’t in a crowd of about 100 people, I’m pretty sure I would have had a much bigger reaction — I’m really not sure if it would have come in the form of tears or just simply screaming in celebration.
While I only know Timmy through my interviews with him over the last couple of years, it seems like anyone who has ever met him or heard his story has become invested in his journey.
Timmy Ward is one of the most genuine, down-to-earth people I have had the chance to interview. Each time we talk I walk away an even bigger fan — and also thinking that he can accomplish anything that he puts his mind to.
Time and time again he has proven me right. From when he returned from his battle with cancer to medal at the PIAA wrestling tournament to making the football team at Rutgers after injuring his knee during his senior year at Canton — Timmy Ward has shown that when he wants something, he will go get it.
And he’s not done yet.
