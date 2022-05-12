Athletes from the Tioga and Spencer-Van Etten track teams competed at the IAC South Small School Divisional Track Meet on Tuesday afternoon.
Tioga’s Kate Burrowes took third place in the 100 hurdles with a time of 20.2 seconds, and SVE’s Jackie Brown was fourth.
In the 110 hurdles, Tioga’s Andrew Early earned first place in 18.7 seconds, and SVE’s Karson Kenville was right behind him in second with an 18.9.
Elyse Haney ran a 13.6 to take third for Tioga in the girls 100.
Tioga had a pair on the podium in the boys 100, as Matt Walsh was fourth in 12.2 seconds and Jake Browne was sixth.
SVE’s Kirsten Garrison placed third in the 1,500 with a time of 6 minutes, 12.2 seconds.
John Garrison of SVE took first in the 1,600 in 5:07.1.
SVE took third in the girls 4x100 relay, and Tioga was first in the boys 4x100.
Julia Walsh grabbed a first-place finish for Tioga with a 1:08.3 in the girls 400, while SVE’s Ashley Ellison and Bell Cook were fifth and sixth, respectively.
SVE’s Josh Menter took third in the boys 400 with a 58.2, and his teammate Brian Belanger tied for fifth with a 58.4.
SVE’s Ajsa Zakova clocked a 1:25 for fourth in the girls 400 hurdles.
In the boys 400 hurdles, SVE’s Tyler Stahl took first in 1:07.1 and Tioga’s Early was second.
Tioga’s Erica Bradley placed second in the girls 800 with a time of 2:50.6.
SVE’s Edward Rixford ran a 2:31 to take fourth in the boys 800.
Demi Mouilleseaux ran a 28.5 to place third in the girls 200. Tioga had two of the next three finishers, with Bradley in fourth and Lily Mesler in sixth.
Tioga’s Ousmane Duncanson was fifth in the boys 200 with a 25.2
SVE’s John Garrison took second in the 3,200 with a time of 11:38.6, and teammate Juan Parra was third.
In the 4x400, SVE took third in the girls race and fourth in the boys race.
Tioga’s Ava Smolinski was third in the girls long jump with a distance of 13 feet, 5 inches Burrowes was sixth with a jump of 12-3.
SVE’s Kenville jumped 16-4 ½ to earn third in the boys long jump. His teammate Liam Heiman was fifth.
Tioga’s Mariah Nichols was second in the girls triple jump with a distance of 30-10 and SVE’s Mouilleseaux took fourth.
Matt Watson of Tioga took first in the boys triple jump with a 38-7, and SVE’s Michael Connor took fifth.
Tioga’s Emma Jaye cleared 3-10 to take fifth in the girls high jump, while SVE’s Kaylee-May Davidson was fourth.
SVE’s Kirsten Garrison cleared 6-0 to finish tied for third in the girls pole vault.
Tioga’s Gavin Albrecht won the boys pole vault with a height of 10-0 and Isaiah Fore earned third for the Tigers.
Bella Young of SVE threw 24-2 to take second in the girls shot put.
In the boys shot put, SVE’s Elliott Walter threw 44-3 to take first and Stahl was second. Tioga’s Josh Snell took sixth.
SVE’s Young threw 70-10 to place second in the girls discus, and Tioga’s Alex Creller was fourth with a throw of 65-3.
A throw of 137-6 gave SVE’s Walter first place in the boys discus. SVE’s Aidan Swayze took second and Tioga’s Colt Herella was fourth.
The meet did not feature team scoring, but athletes did have the opportunity to improve postseason seeding.
Both teams will be back in action at IAC Championships next week.
