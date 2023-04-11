Big second inning lifts Blue Raiders over Tigers

TIOGA CENTER — Trumansburg’s Will Puryear fanned eight and held Tioga to two hits as the Blue Raiders handed the Tigers a 13-2 IAC loss on Monday.
Tioga led 2-0 after an inning. After getting out of a one-out jam in the top of the first, Shea Bailey reached on an error, took second on a Drew Macumber pop fly that landed out of the reach of a Trumansburg fielder. An error off the bat of Max Dydynski sent Bailey home and Macumber scored on an RBI groundout by Ethan Perry.
That was it for the Tigers with Bailey and Perry later picking up hits.
The Blue Raiders, on the other hand, sent 13 batters to the plate in the second inning and garnered nine runs.
The inning included two singles, two doubles, three walks and a hit batsman and a couple of miscues. That’s the way Tioga’s season has gone as the Tigers, now 1-3, have given up one big inning in all three losses.
Perry started on the hill for Tioga, allowing one hit and four walks but giving up five earned runs with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. Macumber went two innings, allowing four hits but seven runs — just three earned as Tioga committed nine errors — with one walk and one strikeout. Tate Macauley pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings, allowing one unearned run in the process.
Miles Naylor paced Trumansburg’s five-hit attack with a single, a double, one RBI and three runs scored. Ozzy Vogel-Moore had a double, RBI and run, Aidan Clarks-Cabezas had a hit, two RBI and a run and Owen Fulton had the other Trumansburg hit.
