Morning Times' November Male Athlete of the Month: The Tioga Tigers football team

There were only a few teams still playing throughout the month of November in the Morning Times’ coverage area — and one of those ended up winning a state championship.
So it was pretty clear that the Times’ November Athlete of the Month would come from the now two-time defending state champion Tioga Tigers football team. The only question was which standout player would receive the honor?
Well, we decided that we wouldn’t be making it an individual award this time around — instead we are naming the entire Tigers’ football team as our November Athlete of the Month.
Now, the Tigers’ state title game win over Cambridge-Salem was technically on Dec. 3, but we are going to count it as November for our purposes.
In the month of November, the Tigers outscored their opponents 237-92 on their way to another Class D crown.
That would be an impressive points for/points against margin in the regular season, but it makes it even more impressive that those were all playoff games — including their 63-20 blowout win in the state final.
“Really what I was most impressed with this group, because this was the big question, was how hard were they going to work in the offseason? And they had a tremendous summer, and I thought that just set the tone for us all season long,” said Tioga coach Nick Aiello. “Once we got into the middle of the season, you could see they wanted to get after it, and they continued to put the work in throughout the regular season. Once we hit playoffs, these guys were like ‘Finally we’re here. We want to work towards a championship,’ and they really locked in.”
Aiello said winning the 2022 Class D state championship inside the Dome in Syracuse was a total team effort.
“Each kid understood their role. Each kid prepared themselves, and they knew if they got themselves ready throughout the week, then good things were going to happen come game day,” he said. “They always seemed hungry. They always seemed willing to put the work in, and they’re gamers, too. When the game’s on the line, they keep their composure, and they do what they have to do to be successful. It was a lot of fun coaching these guys.”
The Tigers had plenty of star players on offense, including quarterback Caden Bellis, running backs Drew Macumber and Ousmane Duncanson, wide receivers Valentino Rossi and Evan Sickler and tight end Karson Sindoni. All of whom made their mark during their playoff run.
They also had an outstanding offensive line with starters Garrett Godfrey (sophomore right tackle), Tate MaCauley (sophomore right guard), Max Dydynski (senior center), Levi Bellis (junior left guard), and Cam Rought (junior left tackle) leading the way.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers were led by players like Caden Bellis and Duncanson in the front seven, as well as Sickler in the secondary.
Aiello knows the star players were key to their title run, but he also pointed to some unsung heroes of this year’s squad.
One of those players was star wrestler Gianni Silvestri, who used that perfect takedown technique to tackle a lot of opposing players this season.
“I look at guys like that aren’t in the paper all the time — (like) Gianni Silvestri. He’s a two-time state champ in wrestling, but he was just consistent for us all year long,” Aiello said. “If you were to watch the film of the state championship game, as well as the previous game, the state semifinal, he’s making solo tackles out there on plays that could go for touchdowns.”
Aiello also talked about Levi Bellis, who made his mark on both sides of the ball for the Tigers.
“Another guy who is just like that is Levi Bellis. A guy who, at 150 pounds, played left guard for us, and on defense every single week his job was changing. A lot of it was due to his size — but also he’s very, very smart and he understands the game so well, so we can move him around. But man, he just did a phenomenal job for us on both sides of the ball,” Aiello said.
Finally, Aiello looked to his special teams unit — which was led by kicker Gavin Fisher, who made 67 extra points this season.
“Gavin Fisher, our kicker. It’s funny, we weren’t great on extra points early on in the season — and he had worked on it really hard in the offseason, going to camps and stuff. He came to me one day, and he’s like, ‘Coach, do you mind if I just kick off the ground? I would just feel better if I was kicking off the ground,’” Aiello recalled. “I can’t remember what week it was, it was towards the end of the regular season, but from the time he started kicking off the ground, he only missed one extra point, and it was because it was a bad snap. Having that as a weapon, and of course his kickoffs and giving us that field position (were huge).”
The longtime Tigers head coach understands that for any team to win a championship, it takes every player on the roster doing their job.
“Those are the guys that when you look at a championship level team, there’s always the big names, but the guys that fill those little roles in such a big way is really what makes the difference,” Aiello said.
