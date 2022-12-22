Morning Times' November Male Athlete of the Month: The Tioga Tigers football team

Members of the Tioga Tigers football team pose for a photo after winning their second straight state championship.

 Joey Van Allen/Morning Times

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Recommended for you

Load comments